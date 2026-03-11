US-Iran war news LIVE Updates: Trump says US ‘hit and completely destroyed’ Iranian minelaying boats

US-Iran war news LIVE: The United States has begun a full-scale attack on Iranian vessels suspected of laying mines, as President Donald Trump warned Tehran on Tuesday that it would face severe and unprecedented military repercussions if it attempts to target the Strait of Hormuz, according to a report by AFP.

Trump’s warning followed Iran’s declaration that no Gulf oil shipments would be allowed to pass through the crucial waterway, as oil prices continued to fluctuate sharply amid the near shutdown of shipping in the strait.

US-Iran war news LIVE: Here's what Trump said

"I am pleased to report that within the last few hours, we have hit, and completely destroyed, 10 inactive mine laying boats and/or ships, with more to follow!" Trump said on his Truth Social platform.

Later, United States Central Command (CENTCOM) wrote on X that the figure had risen to 16 destroyed minelayers "near the Strait of Hormuz."

CENTCOM's post included unclassified video footage showing various boats being struck by missiles or other projectiles and exploding, AFP reported.

After several US media outlets said Iran had either started or was on the verge of mining the Strait of Hormuz, Trump said he had no reports that such action had begun, the report stated.

Iran's health ministry said on March 8 that more than 1,200 people had been killed, including around 200 women and 200 children under the age of 12, with more than 10,000 civilians injured.

