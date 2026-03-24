Iran US News Live Updates: Tehran now says it's 'reviewing' a US proposal, hours after denying talks with Trump

Iran US News Live Updates: Iranian Foreign Ministry official has confirmed Tehran received a proposal from Washington and is reviewing them, according to CBS News. Earlier, President Donald Trump had claimed that Tehran had agreed to “zero uranium enrichment,” a statement swiftly rejected by Iran.

In a significant escalation pause, Trump also announced a five-day halt to planned US strikes on Iranian targets, citing “productive” developments in ongoing efforts to end the conflict.

Iran ‘reviewing’ US proposal : Here are some of the day’s top developments:

President Donald Trump claimed Washington DC and Tehran have “major points of agreement” and ordered a five-day suspension of US strikes on Iranian energy infrastructure, raising hopes of a diplomatic breakthrough. Iran denied any negotiations with the United States, dismissing Trump’s remarks as an attempt to influence global markets and reiterating that its stance on the Strait of Hormuz remains unchanged. Global financial markets surged on easing war fears, with Brent crude dropping 10.9% to $99.94 from last week’s near $120 peak, while the S&P 500 posted its strongest gain since the conflict began. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Israel would continue strikes on Iran and Lebanon, pledging to protect national interests regardless of any potential ceasefire or peace negotiations. Israeli strikes have devastated southern Lebanon, destroying key bridges over the Litani River and displacing an estimated 1.2 million people, as officials signal ambitions to push Israel’s border northward.

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