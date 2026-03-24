Iran US News Live Updates: Tehran now says it's 'reviewing' a US proposal, hours after denying talks with Trump

Iran US News Live Updates: Iranian Foreign Ministry official has confirmed Tehran received a proposal from Washington and is reviewing them, according to CBS News. Earlier, President Donald Trump had claimed that Tehran had agreed to “zero uranium enrichment,” a statement swiftly rejected by Iran.
In a significant escalation pause, Trump also announced a five-day halt to planned US strikes on Iranian targets, citing “productive” developments in ongoing efforts to end the conflict.
Iran ‘reviewing’ US proposal : Here are some of the day’s top developments:
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Bitcoin surged alongside global equities while oil prices fell after President Donald Trump signalled US-Iran talks, boosting hopes of easing Middle East tensions.
The cryptocurrency rose more than 5% to a high of $71,794 before trimming gains, with Ether and Solana also advancing.
Bitcoin had earlier hit a two-week low of $67,371 and has remained highly volatile since the Iran conflict began, swinging between nearly $76,000 and sharp declines amid geopolitical uncertainty.
Traders placed a roughly $580 million bet on falling oil prices just before President Donald Trump announced a pause in planned US strikes on Iran, according to the Financial Times.
Oil prices dropped after Trump described recent US-Iran contacts as “productive,” fuelling hopes of de-escalation.
The timing of the trade has drawn scrutiny, with analysts questioning whether it reflected sharp market foresight or potential access to advance information.
At least two vessels transiting the Strait of Hormuz have reportedly paid Iran for safe passage, according to Lloyd’s List Intelligence, as more commercial ships divert into Iranian territorial waters via a route dubbed the “Tehran Toll Booth.”
The corridor, running between Qeshm and Larak islands, is believed to be monitored by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, with one reported fee reaching $2 million.
Transits have picked up in recent days, with at least 16 vessels crossing since Friday, many opting for the new Iran-controlled route, including ships using false identities, the report said.
Iran fired missiles at Israel early Tuesday, the Israeli military said, noting that the barrage was aimed at the country's north and that its substantial air defenses were "working to intercept the threat".
A cluster munition fired from Iran struck the city of Nesher near Haifa, the Israeli military said.
Iran fired missiles at Israel early Tuesday, the Israeli military said, noting that the barrage was aimed at the country's north and that its substantial air defenses were "working to intercept the threat".
Minutes later, a loud blast rang out over Jerusalem, AFP reporters in the city heard.
The Magen David Adom emergency services said it had no immediate reports of casualties following the strike, but had dispatched paramedics to one area where a reported impact was received.
Gas company offices and a gas pressure reduction station were damaged in an attack in Iran’s central city of Isfahan, according to the semi-official Fars news agency.
Fars also reported that a projectile targeted a gas pipeline supplying a power station in Iran’s Khorramshahr.
CBS News reports that a senior Iranian Foreign Ministry official confirmed Tehran has received a US proposal via mediators and is reviewing it.
The development follows remarks by Donald Trump, who said recent US-Iran conversations were “very good and productive” and hinted at a possible deal, despite Iran previously denying any direct talks.
Sayantani Biswas is an assistant editor at Livemint with seven years of experience covering geopolitics, foreign policy, international relations and global power dynamics. She reports on Indian and international politics, including elections worldwide, and specialises in historically grounded analysis of contemporary conflicts and state decisions. She joined Mint in 2021, after covering politics at publications including The Telegraph. <br> She holds an MPhil in Comparative Literature from Jadavpur University (2019), with a specialisation in postcolonial Latin American literature. Her research examined economic nationalism through Eduardo Galeano’s Open Veins of Latin America. She also writes on political language, cultural memory and the long shadows of conflict. <br> Biswas grew up in Durgapur, an industrial town in West Bengal shaped by migration, which drew families from across India to the Durgapur Steel Plant. As the only child in a joint family, she spent years listening—almost obsessively—to her grandparents’ testimonies of struggle, fear and loss as they fled Bangladesh during the Partition of 1947. This formative exposure to lived historical memory later converged with her training in Comparative Literature, equipping her to analyse socio-economic structures and their reverberations. <br> Outside the newsroom, she gravitates towards cultural history and critical theory, returning often to texts such as Paulo Freire’s Pedagogy of the Oppressed. As a journalist, she is committed to accuracy, intellectual rigour and fairness, and believes political reporting demands not only clarity and speed, but historical depth, contextual precision, and a disciplined resistance to spectacle.