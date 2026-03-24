Iran US News Live Updates: Tehran now says it's 'reviewing' a US proposal, hours after denying talks with Trump

Iran US News Live Updates: White House refuses to confirm US-Iran Talks in Islamabad this week. Iranian Foreign Ministry official has confirmed Tehran received a proposal from Washington and is reviewing them, according to CBS News.
Earlier, President Donald Trump had claimed that Tehran had agreed to “zero uranium enrichment,” a statement swiftly rejected by Iran. Trump also announced a five-day halt to planned US strikes on Iranian targets, citing “productive” developments in ongoing efforts to end the conflict.
Iran ‘reviewing’ US proposal : Here are some of the day’s top developments:
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US Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer has said that Trump is to blame for the almost 75 percent increase in petrol prices in US in less than a month.
“A month ago, the national price of gasoline was $2.93 a gallon. Today it’s $3.94. One man is to blame: Donald Trump,” Schumer said in a post on X.
Schumer, the most senior opposition Democratic leader, was against Trump’s decision to attack Iran and has called for an end to the war.
The Kuwaiti army has said its air defences are currently responding to “hostile missile and drone attacks”.
In a statement on X, the army said that sound of explosions is the result of interceptions, and called on people to adhere to instructions from authorities.
The United States has set April 9 as a potential timeline to end the war with Iran, with talks between the two sides expected later this week, according to Israeli media.
“Washington has set April 9 as a target date for ending the war, leaving about 21 days for continued fighting and negotiations," said the daily Yedioth Ahronoth, citing an unnamed Israeli official.
Yedioth Ahronoth, citing an unnamed Israeli official, reported that Washington DC is allowing a limited window for continued fighting alongside negotiations.
Tehran has full control over the Persian Gulf region, the Strait of Hormuz and waters off Oman, a military spokesperson said, arguing that Iran does not need to lay mines to assert its position.
The White House declined to confirm reports of a potential meeting between senior US officials and Iranian representatives in Islamabad, calling the situation “fluid” and diplomatically sensitive.
Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said the US would not negotiate through the media, adding that any such discussions should only be considered official once formally announced by the White House.
Pakistan has offered to host talks involving Iran, the United States and Israel.
Earlier reports stated that JD Vance, Steve Witkoff, and Jared Kushner, will meet with Iranian officials in Islamabad this week.
Trump said he ordered a five-day pause on US strikes targeting Iran’s energy infrastructure following what he described as talks with Iranian officials, signalling a push toward a potential deal.
In remarks to CNBC, Trump said Washington was “very intent” on reaching an agreement with Tehran.
However, Iranian state media denied any direct or indirect negotiations, disputing Trump’s claims and rejecting the notion of ongoing talks.
Bitcoin surged alongside global equities while oil prices fell after President Donald Trump signalled US-Iran talks, boosting hopes of easing Middle East tensions.
The cryptocurrency rose more than 5% to a high of $71,794 before trimming gains, with Ether and Solana also advancing.
Bitcoin had earlier hit a two-week low of $67,371 and has remained highly volatile since the Iran conflict began, swinging between nearly $76,000 and sharp declines amid geopolitical uncertainty.
Traders placed a roughly $580 million bet on falling oil prices just before President Donald Trump announced a pause in planned US strikes on Iran, according to the Financial Times.
Oil prices dropped after Trump described recent US-Iran contacts as “productive,” fuelling hopes of de-escalation.
The timing of the trade has drawn scrutiny, with analysts questioning whether it reflected sharp market foresight or potential access to advance information.
At least two vessels transiting the Strait of Hormuz have reportedly paid Iran for safe passage, according to Lloyd’s List Intelligence, as more commercial ships divert into Iranian territorial waters via a route dubbed the “Tehran Toll Booth.”
The corridor, running between Qeshm and Larak islands, is believed to be monitored by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, with one reported fee reaching $2 million.
Transits have picked up in recent days, with at least 16 vessels crossing since Friday, many opting for the new Iran-controlled route, including ships using false identities, the report said.
Iran fired missiles at Israel early Tuesday, the Israeli military said, noting that the barrage was aimed at the country's north and that its substantial air defenses were "working to intercept the threat".
A cluster munition fired from Iran struck the city of Nesher near Haifa, the Israeli military said.
Iran fired missiles at Israel early Tuesday, the Israeli military said, noting that the barrage was aimed at the country's north and that its substantial air defenses were "working to intercept the threat".
Minutes later, a loud blast rang out over Jerusalem, AFP reporters in the city heard.
The Magen David Adom emergency services said it had no immediate reports of casualties following the strike, but had dispatched paramedics to one area where a reported impact was received.
Gas company offices and a gas pressure reduction station were damaged in an attack in Iran’s central city of Isfahan, according to the semi-official Fars news agency.
Fars also reported that a projectile targeted a gas pipeline supplying a power station in Iran’s Khorramshahr.
CBS News reports that a senior Iranian Foreign Ministry official confirmed Tehran has received a US proposal via mediators and is reviewing it.
The development follows remarks by Donald Trump, who said recent US-Iran conversations were “very good and productive” and hinted at a possible deal, despite Iran previously denying any direct talks.