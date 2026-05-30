US-Iran News LIVE: Trump leaves situation room without Iran deal decision; Qatar rejects Tehran's $12 billion demand

US-Iran News LIVE: President Donald Trump concluded a two-hour Situation Room meeting without reaching a decision on a new Iran agreement. Senior administration officials believe a deal is close, but disputes persist over the unfreezing of Iranian funds and nuclear terms.

Iran Rejects Trump's Framing

IRGC-affiliated Fars News described Trump's public claims about a possible agreement as "a mix of truth and lies," adding that the draft terms under review in Tehran differ significantly from what the US president has stated. No memorandum has been finalised.

Hormuz and Nuclear Sticking Points

The Strait of Hormuz remains a central flashpoint. Iranian officials regard control of the waterway as strategic leverage, while US officials cite a possible reopening as a condition of any deal. Nuclear terms remain equally unresolved, with Tehran rejecting demands to transfer enriched uranium abroad.

Military Clashes Continue

CENTCOM has accused Iran of launching a ballistic missile towards Kuwait. Tehran says the strike targeted a US military installation following a US attack near Bandar Abbas.

Coordination Doubts in Tehran

Questions persist over whether Iran's chief negotiator, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, is operating in full coordination with Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei. Meanwhile, Iranian citizens report worsening medicine shortages, mounting layoffs, and stalled trade as the blockade tightens.