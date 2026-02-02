Iran, US Tensions LIVE: Trump, Khamenei trade barbs over risk of ‘regional war’, US President says 'we'll find out'

Iran-US Tensions LIVE Updates: Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei warned the United States (US) of a "regional war", saying on Sunday, "The Americans should know if they start a war, this time it will be a regional war."

Khamenei said Americans speaking about coming with warships and aircraft "is nothing new." He added, "We are not the initiators of war. We do not seek to oppress anyone...anyone who seeks to attack or cause harm will face a decisive blow from the Iranian nation."

Trump reacts

After Khamenei's warning, US President Donald Trump said on Sunday he was hopeful of agreeing on a deal with Iran. When asked about the Iranian leader's warning, Trump said, "Of course he is going to say that. Hopefully, we'll make a deal. If we don't make a deal, then we'll find out whether or not he was right."

Trump earlier threatened military action and ordered the dispatch of an aircraft carrier group to the Middle East following the Iranian authorities' deadly response to anti-government protests that peaked last month.

