Iran-US Tensions News LIVE Updates: Ready for ‘any potential scenario’, Tehran says ahead of Geneva talks

US-Iran Crisis Live: Iran and the US are all set to hold the third round of nuclear talks in Geneva on Thursday, February 27. Ahead of the talks and amid threats from US President Donald Trump, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said, "...we continue to closely monitor US actions and have made all necessary preparations for any potential scenario."
Meanwhile, tensions between Iran and the US continue to rise as the US State Department ordered the evacuation of non-emergency personnel at the US embassy in Beirut, amid expectations that the US could order airstrikes on Iran even with another round of diplomatic talks this week.
New protest spreads in Iran
Iranian students defied authorities with protests for a third day on Monday. The protest came after the bloody crackdown on protesters last month, while Trump has been massing warships in the Middle East and declared Friday that a change of government in Iran would be the "best thing that could happen".
State media outlets reported students chanting anti-government slogans at Tehran University, burning flags at the all-women al-Zahra University, and scuffles at Amir Kabir University, all located in the capital.
According to Iran International, statements circulated by students at the University of Tehran, Amirkabir University of Technology and Isfahan University of Technology announced the creation of Lion and Sun associations, calling for secular governance, territorial integrity and free elections, and voicing support for exiled Prince Reza Pahlavi as a transitional figure.
The US State Department is reportedly pulling out non-essential government personnel and their eligible family members from the US embassy in Beirut, a senior State Department official told Reuters on Monday.
"We continuously assess the security environment, and based on our latest review, we determined it prudent to reduce our footprint to essential personnel," said a senior State Department official.
What does it signify? The development may come as part of the US' preparations for armed conflict with Iran in the past.
In 2025, the US temporarily evacuated non-essential personnel from embassies in Iraq, Bahrain and Kuwait before launching strikes on Iranian uranium enrichment and other facilities linked to its nuclear programme, the Guardian reported.
Iranian media cited analysts as saying that a nuclear deal offering better conditions than the JCPOA is the only logical path for a US administration during the negotiations.
Iranian officials maintain they will never submit to demands that include a total ban on uranium enrichment, caps on Iranian missiles, and the severance of ties with regional allies.
However, they have signalled a willingness to offer new concessions on the level and volume of uranium enrichment, while offering the US profitable economic opportunities in Iran’s oil, gas, and aviation sectors.
Iran hopes that the meeting with the US would yield a breakthrough, though it remains fully prepared to defend itself should the US repeat its June 2025 attack on diplomacy, the Tehran Times reported.
The Iran-based media claims that whether a deal is struck this Thursday depends largely on whether the Trump administration is actually ready for "serious diplomacy."
Meanwhile, Trump had last week said that Iran had at most 15 days to make a deal and again suggested that the United States would attack if it failed to do so.
