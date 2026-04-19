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Iran US War LIVE: Iran fires on Indian-flagged super tanker in Strait of Hormuz; negotiations with US ‘far from final’

Iran US War LIVE: On Friday, Iran had announced that the Strait of Hormuz was open to commercial shipping, following a ceasefire agreement linked to the Israel–Hezbollah conflict in Lebanon.

Mausam Jha
Updated19 Apr 2026, 09:15:27 AM IST
Iran US War LIVE: Ships and tankers in the Strait of Hormuz off the coast of Musandam, Oman, April 18, 2026. REUTERS/Stringer REFILE - QUALITY REPEAT TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
Iran US War LIVE: Ships and tankers in the Strait of Hormuz off the coast of Musandam, Oman, April 18, 2026. REUTERS/Stringer REFILE - QUALITY REPEAT TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY(REUTERS)

Iran US War LIVE: Iran has said that the strategically important Strait of Hormuz will remain closed until the United States ends its naval blockade of Iranian ports. A senior official also cautioned that reaching a final peace agreement is still a distant prospect, AFP reported.

Iran US War LIVE: What happened in the last few hours?

  1. The British military’s United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) reported that two gunboats belonging to Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps opened fire on a tanker passing through the Strait of Hormuz. The tanker and its crew were later confirmed to be safe, though the vessel and its destination were not disclosed, AP reported. Separately, TankerTrackers.com stated that several ships, including an Indian-flagged supertanker, were forced to turn back in the strait after coming under fire from Iranian forces.
  2. One of the vessels attacked was identified as the Sanmar Herald, an Indian government source told Reuters.
  3. Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, speaking in a televised address, said that while there has been some progress in discussions with the United States, significant gaps remain and several core issues are still unresolved, indicating that negotiations are far from a breakthrough. "We are still far from the final discussion," said Ghalibaf, one of Tehran's negotiators in the talks aimed at ending the war launched by Israel and the United States against the Islamic Republic.
  4. US President Donald Trump said meanwhile that "very good conversations" were going on with Iran but warned Tehran against trying to "blackmail" the United States.
  5. "Hezbollah denies any connection to the incident that occurred with UNIFIL forces in the Ghandouriyeh-Bint Jbeil area, and calls for caution in making judgements and assigning responsibilities regarding the incident pending the Lebanese army's investigations to determine the full circumstances of the incident," the group said.
  6. Brent crude dropped 9% on Friday to around $90 a barrel, wiping out most of the gains it posted since the onset of the war. Diesel prices in the US and Europe were also lower, Bloomberg reported.

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19 Apr 2026, 09:15:27 AM IST

Iran US War LIVE: Iran declares the Strait of Hormuz fully closed, reports

The navy of Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Corps said it extended the closure to the corridor it had earlier designated for the safe passage of vessels through the strategic waterway and declared the strait fully closed until the US blockade on Iranian ports and ships is lifted.

On Friday, Iran said vessels could move through the strait in coordination with it and against the payment of a toll.

But in a statement late Saturday carried by Iran’s state media, the navy warned that any violating vessel would be targeted.

19 Apr 2026, 08:56:36 AM IST

Iran US War LIVE: Iran fires on ships in Strait of Hormuz

Two gunboats from Iran’s Revolutionary Guard opened fire on a tanker transiting the Strait of Hormuz, the British military’s United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations center said. It reported the tanker and crew as safe, without identifying the vessel or its destination.

TankerTrackers.com reported vessels were forced to turn around in the strait, including an Indian-flagged supertanker, after they were fired on by Iran.

19 Apr 2026, 08:30:53 AM IST

Iran US War LIVE: 'Unconditional transit' in Hormuz is 'fiction' — Iran slams EU

Iran strongly criticised the European Union's stance on transit rules in the Strait of Hormuz, accusing it of double standards and "hypocrisy" on international law.

"Oh, that 'international law'?! The one that the EU dusts off to lecture others while quietly green-lighting a U.S.-Israeli war of aggression--and looking the other way on atrocities against Iranians?! Spare the sermons; Europe's chronic failure to practice what it preaches has turned its 'international law' talk into peak hypocrisy," Baghaei said.

19 Apr 2026, 08:08:31 AM IST

Iran US War LIVE: Trump calls Israel ‘great ally of the US’

US President Donald Trump posted on his Truth Social, "whether people like Israel or not, they have proven to be a GREAT Ally of the United States of America. They are courageous, bold, loyal, and smart and, unlike others that have shown their true colours in a moment of conflict and stress, Israel fights hard, and knows how to win"

19 Apr 2026, 08:03:19 AM IST

Iran US War LIVE: Death toll in Iran

Iran's state-run Foundation of Martyrs and Veterans Affairs was quoted by the ISNA news agency as saying Saturday that the war with the United States and Israel had killed 3,468 people in the Islamic republic.

19 Apr 2026, 08:01:57 AM IST

Iran US War LIVE: Trump warns against 'blackmail'

US President Donald Trump warned Iran not to "blackmail" Washington with the fate of the Strait of Hormuz, after Tehran declared the strategic waterway once again closed.

"We're talking to them. They wanted to close up the strait again -- you know, as they've been doing for years -- and they can't blackmail us," Trump said at a White House event.

19 Apr 2026, 08:01:32 AM IST

Iran US War LIVE: Iran navy issues warning

"We warn that no ship, of any kind, should leave its anchorage in the Persian Gulf and the Sea of Oman. Any attempt to approach the Strait of Hormuz will be considered cooperation with the enemy, and the offending vessel will be targeted," the navy of Iran's Revolutionary Guards said in a statement on its official Sepah News website.

19 Apr 2026, 07:55:57 AM IST

Iran US War LIVE: Iran says negotiations far from final

Progress had been made in negotiations with the United States to end the war, Iran's parliamentary speaker said on Saturday night, but added the sides were still far from an agreement.

"We are still far from the final discussion," Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, who is also one of Iran's negotiators, said in a national televised address, adding, “we made progress in the negotiations, but there are many gaps and some fundamental points remain”. (AFP)

About the Author

Mausam Jha

Mausam Jha is a journalist who focuses on world affairs and politics. She provides clear, informative reporting with a good understanding of both global events and their local impact. <br><br> Her clear, accessible reporting on political and international issues makes her a trusted source of news and analysis. <br><br> For the past three years, Mausam has worked with Mint, covering national politics, IR—including elections—and global affairs.<br> Before joining her current role, she gained experience working with The Statesman, ANI, and Financial Express, where she honed her skills in political and international news. <br><br> She has consistently tracked key electoral battles, including US elections, Japan elections, policy debates, and strategic affairs, explaining how global currents, from great power competition to regional conflicts <br><br> Beyond journalism, Mausam has a deep engagement with international relations, diplomacy, war studies, terrorism, political history, and political theory. She is particularly interested in the intersection of statecraft and society on how governance, ideology, and institutions shape lived realities, and how politics shape today's world order. <br><br> An avid reader of classical literature and political thought, she constantly explores the connections between historical ideas and contemporary policy challenges.

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