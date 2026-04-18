Iran US War LIVE: Oil and gas plunge on Strait of Hormuz opening — Trump calls NATO ‘absolutely useless’

Iran US War LIVE: Iran reopened the Strait of Hormuz on Friday after a ceasefire in Lebanon, boosting hopes for wider peace negotiations, but warned it may shut the vital shipping route again unless the United States lifts its naval blockade on Iranian ports.
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US President Donald Trump told AFP there were "no sticking points" left for a peace deal with Iran, adding that an agreement was "very close".
"We're very close to having a deal," Trump said in a brief telephone interview. Asked what unresolved issues were left, Trump said: "No sticking points."
Oil and European natural gas prices tumbled after the promised re-opening of the Strait of Hormuz bolstered sweeping optimism that the US-Iran conflict will reach an end and ease disruptions to global energy markets, Bloomberg reported.
Brent futures retreated 9.1% to settle near $90 a barrel, reversing some of the rally sparked by the US-Iran war, while West Texas Intermediate slumped to roughly $84. European benchmark gas prices fell as much as 10% to end the day near €39 a megawatt-hour, as reported by Bloomberg.
US President Donald Trump on Friday (local time) criticised NATO allies while commenting on developments in the Strait of Hormuz, saying the alliance was ineffective during earlier tensions and arguing that "they needed us" instead.
Speaking on the situation at the Turning Point USA event here, Trump said he had been contacted by NATO after Iran's announcement to restore commercial access through the strategic waterway.
“Now that the Strait of Hormuz situation is almost over, I received a call from NATO asking if we would like some help...I told them I would have liked your help two months ago, but now I really don't want your help anymore, because they were absolutely useless when we needed them. But actually, we never needed them. They needed us…”
In a separate post, he said, "Now that the Hormuz Strait situation is over, I received a call from NATO asking if we would need some help. I TOLD THEM TO STAY AWAY, UNLESS THEY JUST WANT TO LOAD UP THEIR SHIPS WITH OIL. They were useless when needed, a paper tiger!"
Former senior diplomat Surendra Kumar on Friday said statements emerging from the West Asia conflict, including remarks by US President Donald Trump, should be viewed cautiously as diplomatic brinkmanship continues amid ongoing negotiations.
Commenting on recent claims about a possible US-Iran deal and easing tensions in the region, Kumar said conflicting positions from different sides reflected an unsettled situation.
"You see, when a conflict zone where a so-called ceasefire is still two to three days left, a lot of brinkmanship is going on. Statements should be taken with a pinch of salt because what they claim, what Iran claims, they're not on the same page. There is a lot of difference, and it's also on both sides, two-pronged," Kumar told ANI.
The Middle East war has so far boosted Boeing's defence business and hasn't affected deliveries to airline customers confronting high jet fuel prices, the company's CEO said.
Kelly Ortberg cited a recent agreement with the US military to triple production of PAC-3 seekers, which identify and strike hostile aircraft and weapons, as an example of increased demand due to the war, AFP reported.
Drone and rocket strikes in Iraq's northern Kurdistan region killed three Iranian Kurds, including two women fighters, an exiled opposition group said, blaming the attack on Iran.
Wall Street topped records Friday after Iran's announcement reopening the Strait of Hormuz sent oil prices tumbling from a peak of nearly $120 a barrel to $90.38 for the Brent.
Lebanese President Joseph Aoun said that his country was on the verge of a "new phase" of "permanent agreements" and no longer an "arena" for anyone's wars, after a ceasefire in with Israel-Hezbollah war went into force.
Aoun added that direct talks with Israel were "not a sign of weakness nor a concession... negotiations do not mean, and will never mean, giving up any right, conceding any principle, or compromising the sovereignty of this nation". (AFP)
Iran will close the strategic Strait of Hormuz again if the United States continues its blockade of Iranian ports, parliament speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf said Saturday.
"With the continuation of the blockade, the Strait of Hormuz will not remain open," Ghalibaf wrote on X, adding that passage through the waterway would depend on authorisation from Iran. (AFP)
Trump suggested a second round of talks could happen this weekend. The Iranians want to meet,” he said in a brief telephone interview with the news outlet Axios.
“They want to make a deal. I think a meeting will probably take place over the weekend,” Trump added.
Iran said Friday it fully reopened the Strait of Hormuz to commercial vessels, but U.S. President Donald Trump said the American blockade on Iranian ships and ports “will remain in full force” until Tehran reaches a deal with the U.S., including on its nuclear program.
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi posted on X that the crucial waterway, through which about 20% of the world's oil is shipped, was now fully open to commercial vessels, as a 10-day truce between Israel and the Iranian-backed Hezbollah militant group in Lebanon appeared to hold. (AP)
Mausam Jha is a journalist who focuses on world affairs and politics. She provides clear, informative reporting with a good understanding of both global events and their local impact. <br><br> Her clear, accessible reporting on political and international issues makes her a trusted source of news and analysis. <br><br> For the past three years, Mausam has worked with Mint, covering national politics, IR—including elections—and global affairs.<br> Before joining her current role, she gained experience working with The Statesman, ANI, and Financial Express, where she honed her skills in political and international news. <br><br> She has consistently tracked key electoral battles, including US elections, Japan elections, policy debates, and strategic affairs, explaining how global currents, from great power competition to regional conflicts <br><br> Beyond journalism, Mausam has a deep engagement with international relations, diplomacy, war studies, terrorism, political history, and political theory. She is particularly interested in the intersection of statecraft and society on how governance, ideology, and institutions shape lived realities, and how politics shape today's world order. <br><br> An avid reader of classical literature and political thought, she constantly explores the connections between historical ideas and contemporary policy challenges.
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