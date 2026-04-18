Iran US War LIVE: Oil and gas plunge on Strait of Hormuz opening — Trump calls NATO ‘absolutely useless’

Iran US War LIVE: Trump calls NATO 'absolutely useless', says 'we never needed them'

US President Donald Trump on Friday (local time) criticised NATO allies while commenting on developments in the Strait of Hormuz, saying the alliance was ineffective during earlier tensions and arguing that "they needed us" instead.

Speaking on the situation at the Turning Point USA event here, Trump said he had been contacted by NATO after Iran's announcement to restore commercial access through the strategic waterway.

“Now that the Strait of Hormuz situation is almost over, I received a call from NATO asking if we would like some help...I told them I would have liked your help two months ago, but now I really don't want your help anymore, because they were absolutely useless when we needed them. But actually, we never needed them. They needed us…”

In a separate post, he said, "Now that the Hormuz Strait situation is over, I received a call from NATO asking if we would need some help. I TOLD THEM TO STAY AWAY, UNLESS THEY JUST WANT TO LOAD UP THEIR SHIPS WITH OIL. They were useless when needed, a paper tiger!"