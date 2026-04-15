Iran US War LIVE Updates: US destroyer turns back oil tankers leaving Iran; Trump says talks could resume in next 2 days

Iran US War LIVE Updates: US President Donald Trump, in an interview with Fox News declared that the Iran war is ‘very close’ to being over. The US President's statement came, even as world leaders crisscrossed the Earth, as just one week remains in the ceasefire between the US and Iran.

Further, the US Treasury Department says “the short-term authorization permitting the sale of Iranian oil already stranded at sea is set to expire in a few days and will not be renewed,” in a post on X.

The administration allowed for the delivery and sale of Iranian crude oil already in transport before March 20, and would last through April 19.

Where US Stands on Iran Nuclear Talks?

US Vice President JD Vance said Washington wants to bring Iran back into the global economy as part of what he called a "Trumpian grand bargain," speaking at a Turning Point Action event in Georgia on Tuesday.

Vance acknowledged the gap between the two sides could not be closed overnight but said both Washington and Tehran were willing to pursue a deal. "The US delegation was instructed by President Donald Trump to negotiate in good faith," he added.

Iran War News LIVE Updates: What happened till now?

Trump told the New York Post that a second round of negotiations with Iran could take place in Pakistan within the next two days. Four officials familiar with the matter confirmed to Reuters that both US and Iranian teams are expected to return to Islamabad later this week.

Mossad chief David Barnea stated that Israel considers its mission in Iran unfinished, saying the operation would not be complete until the "regime is replaced."

France and Britain announced plans to bring together allied partners to coordinate a defensive mission aimed at restoring freedom of navigation through the Strait of Hormuz, once conditions on the ground allow for it.

Qatar pushed back against reports that it had brokered any financial arrangement with Iran to halt Iranian attacks, flatly dismissing the claims as untrue.

China denied allegations that it had supplied weapons to Iran, calling such reports "completely made up."

Iran's internet blackout stretched into its 46th consecutive day on Tuesday, with digital rights monitor NetBlocks warning that the ongoing disruption continues to take a serious toll on everyday life and economic activity.

Iran government's spokeswoman revealed that the country has estimated total damages from US and Israeli strikes at approximately $270 billion, adding that war reparations remain an active demand being pursued by Iranian negotiators at the table.

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