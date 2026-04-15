Iran US War LIVE Updates: US destroyer turns back oil tankers leaving Iran; Trump says talks could resume in next 2 days

Iran US War LIVE Updates: US President Donald Trump, in an interview with Fox News declared that the Iran war is ‘very close’ to being over. The US President's statement came, even as world leaders crisscrossed the Earth, as just one week remains in the ceasefire between the US and Iran.
Further, the US Treasury Department says “the short-term authorization permitting the sale of Iranian oil already stranded at sea is set to expire in a few days and will not be renewed,” in a post on X.
The administration allowed for the delivery and sale of Iranian crude oil already in transport before March 20, and would last through April 19.
Where US Stands on Iran Nuclear Talks?
US Vice President JD Vance said Washington wants to bring Iran back into the global economy as part of what he called a "Trumpian grand bargain," speaking at a Turning Point Action event in Georgia on Tuesday.
Vance acknowledged the gap between the two sides could not be closed overnight but said both Washington and Tehran were willing to pursue a deal. "The US delegation was instructed by President Donald Trump to negotiate in good faith," he added.
Iran War News LIVE Updates: What happened till now?
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At least three ships sailing from Iranian ports crossed the Hormuz Strait despite a US military blockade, maritime tracking data indicates
As the war with Iran squeezes global oil supply, Chevron says increased imports of Venezuelan crude are helping bring fuel costs down for American consumers, CBS News reported Tuesday.
Andrew Walz, the company's head of global refining, said Chevron is running its Mississippi refinery at full capacity to process the crude. "This ship is lowering prices in America because we have access to a new supply point that we didn't have previously," he said.
US Navy guided-missile destroyers are among the assets carrying out a blockade mission targeting Iranian ports, US Central Command - CENTCOM posted on X on Tuesday.
"The blockade is being enforced impartially against vessels of all nations entering or leaving coastal areas or ports in Iran. A typical destroyer has a crew of more than 300 Sailors that are highly trained in conducting offensive and defensive maritime operations," the post said.
Pakistan is lobbying for a 45-day extension of the US-Iran ceasefire after weekend talks collapsed, Dawn reported. A diplomatic source said Islamabad is working with intermediaries to facilitate back-channel exchanges between Washington and Tehran, hoping to extend the truce and keep negotiations on track.
Before negotiations with Iran can resume in Pakistan, the United States wants two things settled first, Israel Hayom reported Tuesday, citing diplomatic sources.
The Strait of Hormuz must be fully reopened, and any agreements reached in Islamabad must be approved by senior Iranian officials — not just lower-level delegates.