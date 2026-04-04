US-Iran war Highlights: Trump reminds Iran of Strait of Hormuz deadline, warns ‘time running out’

US-Iran war LIVE: Iran brought down two U.S. military aircraft in separate strikes on Friday, marking a sharp escalation in a conflict now approaching five weeks, AP reported.
Get US-Iran war LIVE Updates here on Mint!
Coverage of the war has shifted to a new live blog.
Click here to follow the latest updates from the conflict in the Middle East.
Iranian military on Saturday said Iraq is exempt from shipping restrictions in the Strait of Hormuz.
“Brotherly Iraq is exempt from any restrictions we have imposed on the Strait of Hormuz,” Iran’s military spokesman said in an Arabic-language video statement published by state-run Islamic Republic News Agency.
The search for the crew member of a US fighter jet that went down over Iran entered its second day on Saturday, as Iranian officials denied reports that the American crew member has been detained, mentioned a report by NBC News.
An airstrike reportedly struck the Laser and Plasma Research Institute at Shahid Beheshti University in the Iranian capital of Tehran, causing significant damage to academic infrastructure, according to Iranian state media reports.
The Trump administration has cancelled the green cards or visas of at least four Iranian nationals linked to the current or former Iranian government, with two of them detained by immigration authorities and facing deportation, according to AP.
The latest action came this week after Secretary of State Marco Rubio determined they were no longer eligible for permanent residency or entry into the United States. It follows a move late last year in which visas of several diplomats and staff at Iran’s UN mission were also revoked.
In a statement on Saturday, the State Department said the niece and grand-niece of former Revolutionary Guard Corps commander Qassem Soleimani were arrested by immigration agents late Friday after their green cards were withdrawn.
Over 2,000 people have been killed in Iran since the start of US-Israeli strikes, the Iranian Red Crescent said on Thursday.
In a subsequent update, Iran’s health ministry reported that at least 216 of the dead were children, including 17 under the age of five.
Sirens were triggered for the seventh time on Saturday as missiles fired from Iran targeted multiple cities and towns across Israel, as per AP.
Fire and Rescue services said crews were responding to two sites in East Jerusalem where buildings were damaged in the latest wave. It was not immediately clear whether the damage was caused by missile debris or interceptor fragments, and no injuries were reported.
The military said its air defence systems were activated in an attempt to intercept the incoming missiles.
In a briefing on Saturday, a spokesperson for Iran’s joint military command said its forces targeted additional enemy assets on Friday, including two helicopters, according to AP.
(Livemint couldn't independently verify the authenticity of the claims)
Some US media outlets reported that the helicopters had been hit.
Ebrahim Zolfaghari said in a statement carried by state media that it "must be called a black and humiliating Friday for the American and Zionist enemies."
Iran had claimed two American warplanes were shot down on Friday.
Iran’s Khatam al-Anbiya joint military command said Iraq would not be subject to any transit restrictions in the Strait of Hormuz, according to Iranian media reports on Saturday, signaling preferential treatment for Baghdad as Tehran strengthens its control over the crucial waterway, as per Reuters.
Iranian Journalist and International relations analyst, Elham Abedini, said, “…We notice what the United States and the Israeli regime want from us…These are just reminders of colonialism and imperialism…Iran has announced the Stait of Hormuz and the maritime in this region would never be the same to as it was before the war, and the 47 years of hospitality in the region is just over.”
“The important issue about diplomatic talks or any ceasefire is that the United States accept that these kind of hegemony in this region is over. This war would not end till the United States and Israeli regime understand this issue. What is obvious is that any ceasefire, any talks to ceasefire would lead us to a temporary ceasefire, not a stable peace. This is not what Iranians and Iranian officials want,” Elham Abedini said.
The Kuwaiti army, in a daily update shared on X on Saturday, said it intercepted eight ballistic missiles and 19 drones in the past 24 hours, as per AP.
It added that since the conflict started, Kuwaiti air defenses have engaged a total of 709 Iranian drones, 327 ballistic missiles, and nine cruise missiles.
The US State Department said on Saturday that two family members of slain Iranian General Qassem Soleimani have been arrested after their residency permits were withdrawn, according to AFP.
"Last night, the niece and grand niece of deceased Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps Major General Qassem Soleimani were arrested by federal agents following Secretary of State Marco Rubio's termination of their lawful permanent resident (LPR) status," a department statement said.
According to Iran's Fars News Agency, commander of the IRGC Quds Force, Brigadier General Esmail Qaani stated, "The ultimate fate of all American terrorist forces is to flee the region."
Brigadier General Qaani added, "Donald Trump, the criminal president of the United States, must also dismiss the commander of the USS Gerald Ford aircraft carrier."
In a message, the commander of the IRGC Quds Force further said, "The commander of the USS Gerald Ford did not dare to cross the Bab el-Mandeb Strait out of fear of the heroic fighters and the steadfast people of Yemen, and after two weeks of wandering and with a fabricated story, fled the Red Sea and the region."
He said, "The ultimate fate of all American terrorist forces is to flee the region."
Iran's Delaram Sina Hospital was not directly struck, but an explosion nearby caused damage to sections of the building and shattered most of its windows, as per AP. No casualties were reported at the 100-bed facility, which specializes in treating patients with anxiety and post-traumatic stress disorders.
The average price of gasoline in the United States has risen to $4.10 per gallon, marking an increase of 12 cents from the previous week, according to data from the American Automobile Association, reported CNN.
Fuel prices have jumped sharply, up about 37% since the US-Israeli strikes on Iran on February 28, driven by disruptions to global oil supplies and rising crude prices.
Donald Trump said he had earlier given Iran a deadline to strike a deal or reopen the Strait of Hormuz, warning that time was running out. He added that if Tehran failed to act within 48 hours, it would face intense retaliation.
“Remember when I gave Iran ten days to MAKE A DEAL or OPEN UP THE HORMUZ STRAIT. Time is running out - 48 hours before all Hell will reign down on them. Glory be to GOD!” Trump said.
Russia’s state-owned nuclear energy company Rosatom said it is evacuating close to 200 of its personnel from Iran’s Bushehr nuclear power plant, according to Russian state media reports, reported CNN.
Bryan Stern, a US special forces veteran and founder of a company focused on rescue operations in conflict zones and disaster areas, said any mission to recover the missing F-15 crew member would be "very dangerous and complex", reported CNN.
Sirens were heard again across large parts of Israel on Saturday afternoon, as Fire and Rescue teams responded to impact sites from an earlier attack in cities including Ramat Gan, Givata’im, Bnei Brak, and Petah Tikvah, all of which have previously been hit in Iranian strikes, as per AP.
Israel’s Magen David Adom emergency service said a 52-year-old man was taken to hospital with minor injuries.
Senegal's government has suspended all non-essential foreign travel by ministers and top officials, warning of "extremely difficult" times ahead as the US-Israeli conflict with Iran drives global oil prices higher, straining the nation's budget.
Over 10.4 million people in Iran have reportedly registered as volunteers to defend the nation and take up arms against the United States if a ground invasion takes place.
Azerbaijan’s state news agency Azertac said on Saturday ten trucks with 200 tons of food, medicine and medical supplies were dispatched to Iran, according to AP.
Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev took to social media and said that his country and Iran would “continue to stand by each other in both good and difficult times.
Pakistan on Saturday dismissed media claims that its initiative to facilitate talks between the United States and Iran had faced hurdles following an initial exchange of peace proposals, as per PTI.
The speculation arose after a senior Foreign Ministry official briefed a select group of journalists on Islamabad’s efforts to broker a negotiated settlement to the ongoing conflict in West Asia.
Foreign Office spokesperson Tahir Andrabi rejected the media reports as "baseless" and a "figment of imagination."
"We have noted several reports in the media, including on social media, citing so-called official government sources regarding the ongoing conflict in the region and Pakistan's efforts to promote peace and dialogue," he said in a statement.
"We categorically reject these false insinuations attributed to purported official sources as baseless and a figment of imagination. Any attribution to official sources in this regard is incorrect," Andrabi said, commenting on media reports.
US-Israeli strikes have targeted over 30 universities across Iran since the conflict erupted in late February, Iran's science minister stated on Saturday, as per AFP.
"To date, more than 30 universities have been directly targeted," Hossein Simai Sarraf told reporters during a visit to the Shahid Beheshti University in northern Tehran, which was struck on Friday.
Iran’s top joint military command reportedly said it is confident of achieving complete control over the country’s skies. The command also stated that a newly deployed air defence system was used in operations on Friday, as per Reuters.
Iran’s state media reported that a drone attack targeted a vessel linked to Israel in the Strait of Hormuz, setting it ablaze. The report cited the commander of the Revolutionary Guards navy, reported Reuters.
There was no immediate response from Israel following the incident.
United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Saturday stated its air defense systems engaged 23 ballistic missiles and 56 drones from Iran, as per AP.
What could a pilot, who crash-landed in the enemy country amid a war, face? As the news about Iran attacking two American fighter jets hit the headlines, Retired US Brigadier General Houston Cantwell spoke about survival strategies adopted when a pilot crash-lands in the enemy country alive.
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said on social media that any further strikes on the Bushehr nuclear power plant could trigger radioactive fallout with severe consequences for capitals across the region, not just Tehran.
He also criticised Western governments for what he described as their silence over repeated attacks on the facility, located about 750 kilometers south of the Iranian capital.
"Israel-U.S. have bombed our Bushehr plant four times now. Radioactive fallout will end life in GCC capitals, not Tehran," Abbas said.
The plant, which generates around 1,000 megawatts of electricity, operates using low-enriched uranium supplied by Russia and is supported by Russian technicians.
Iran said it would allow ships carrying “essential goods” to pass through the Strait of Hormuz, reported CNN citing the state-run Tasnim news agency.
However, it remains unclear what Tehran considers “essential” items or whether restrictions will continue for vessels from countries it views as hostile.
In a directive addressed to the head of Iran’s Ports and Maritime Organization, Deputy for Commercial Development Houman Fathi stated “permission is hereby granted for the transit of vessels carrying essential goods – especially basic commodities and livestock inputs – through the Strait of Hormuz.”
The Israeli military an urgent evacuation warning Saturday to residents of the coastal city of Tyre in southern Lebanon, ahead of potential strikes on Hezbollah targets, as per AFP.
"Urgent warning to the residents of the city of Tyre... Hezbollah's terrorist activity compels the IDF to operate against it with determination," the military's Arabic-language spokesman Colonel Avichay Adraee said on X.
"For your safety, we call on you to evacuate your homes immediately, according to the area shown on the map, and move north of the Zahrani River," he said, noting that the area extended to the Burj al-Shamali refugee camp.
An Indian-flagged tanker carrying liquefied petroleum gas has safely navigated the Strait of Hormuz, the Indian government said on Saturday.
Maritime movement through the crucial waterway has been largely disrupted following US-Israel military strikes, with Iran effectively restricting traffic along the route, a key artery for global oil and gas supplies.
Despite the situation, New Delhi, the world’s second-largest importer of LPG, has secured safe passage for multiple Indian-flagged vessels in recent weeks.
The shipping ministry confirmed that the LPG carrier Green Sanvi successfully passed through the strategic chokepoint on Saturday.
Iran’s foreign minister says Tehran never refused to go to Islamabad for mediation talks, according to Reuters.
Israeli military says it has completed its latest wave of strikes on Tehran on Saturday, reported AP.
A US-Israeli strike on Saturday targeted a cement plant in southern Iran, media reported, adding that operations were not hindered.
"The American-Zionist attack against the cement plant of Bandar Khamir did not leave any casualties," said Tasnim news agency, quoting Ahmad Nafisi, the deputy governor of the southern Hormozgan province.
He added that operations at the plant have "continued as normal". (AFP)
Iran's oil exports from the key island of Kharg have increased even as the war with the United States and Israel rages, Iranian media reported on Saturday.
"Following the visits carried out and meetings held on Kharg island, I must say that in recent days not only have oil exports not decreased, but they have increased," ISNA news agency quoted Moussa Ahmadi, the head of the Iranian parliament's energy commission, as saying. (AFP)
Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps condemned the attack on the US embassy in Riyadh and said Tehran had no role in the incident. As per Press TV, The IRGC strongly condemned the incident and mentioned, “This event has absolutely no connection to the armed forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran.”
The International Atomic Energy Agency said Iran informed it that a projectile landed near the Bushehr nuclear power plant earlier in the day. Tehran also told the watchdog that a member of the site’s security team was killed by fragments from the impact, as per Reuters.
Even as Iran continue using drones and missiles to attack Israeli infrastructure and US assets in West Asia, most of its ballistic missiles are “combat ineffective” and would be unable to fulfil their intended missions, even if half of the launchers remain “intact,” US-based think tank Institute of the Study of War's report stated on Saturday.
Iran has carried out missiles toward the country, according to Israel's military, reported AP. This comes after Iran's Mahshahr petrochemical hub was hit.
A projectile from a US-Israeli attack targeted near the Bushehr nuclear power plant in southern Iran on Saturday and left one person dead, state media reported.
"Following the US-Zionist criminal attacks, this Saturday morning, around 8:30 am, a projectile hit the area near the Bushehr nuclear power plant in the southwest," said the official IRNA news agency.
It mentioned that one of the building's guards was killed but said that there was no damage to the plant's facilities.
The US military continued an urgent search on Saturday for a missing pilot after Iran shot down an American F-15E Strike Eagle. Iran urged citizens to locate the pilot, offering a reward for assistance, as per AP. The aircraft was one of two targeted on Friday, with one crew member rescued and another still unaccounted for. This marks the first time US planes have been lost on Iranian soil during the six-week-long conflict, potentially signaling a new phase in the war.
Iran's Tasnim news agency said incident didn't damage main parts of the plant, and production remains unaffected.
US-Israeli strikes on Saturday targeted a petrochemicals hub in southwestern Iran, wounding five people, Iranian media cited an official as saying.
"Explosions occurred in the Special Petrochemical Zone of Mahshahr," said Fars news agency, citing the deputy governor for Khuzestan province Valiollah Hayati. (AFP)
Bandar Imam petrochemical complex in Iran's Southwestern khuzestan province targeted by air attacks, with some sections sustaining damage, Reuters reported citing Iran's Mehr.
Several blasts shook northern Tehran, an AFP journalist heard, as the Middle East war neared its sixth week.
The blasts occurred at about 7:30 am (0400 GMT) and were accompanied by a loud sound from above as if coming from a drone, said AFP's correspondent in the Iranian capital. (AFP)
A second Turkish-flagged ship has crossed the Strait of Hormuz, Transport Minister Abdulkadir Uraloglu said.
"At the time the war broke out, there were 15 ships belonging to Turkish shipowners... Two of these 15 made the crossing," he said. (AFP)
'High chance' of casualties in US-Israeli attack on Mahshahr special petrochemical zone in Iran's Khuzestan province, reported Iran's ISNA.
An attack killed one fighter from the former paramilitary coalition Hashed al-Shaabi on Saturday, the alliance said, blaming the US and Israel, AFP reported.
US-Israeli strikes hit petrochemical hub in southwestern Iran: media
Mausam Jha is a journalist who focuses on world affairs and politics. She provides clear, informative reporting with a good understanding of both global events and their local impact. <br><br> Her clear, accessible reporting on political and international issues makes her a trusted source of news and analysis. <br><br> For the past three years, Mausam has worked with Mint, covering national politics, IR—including elections—and global affairs.<br> Before joining her current role, she gained experience working with The Statesman, ANI, and Financial Express, where she honed her skills in political and international news. <br><br> She has consistently tracked key electoral battles, including US elections, Japan elections, policy debates, and strategic affairs, explaining how global currents, from great power competition to regional conflicts <br><br> Beyond journalism, Mausam has a deep engagement with international relations, diplomacy, war studies, terrorism, political history, and political theory. She is particularly interested in the intersection of statecraft and society on how governance, ideology, and institutions shape lived realities, and how politics shape today's world order. <br><br> An avid reader of classical literature and political thought, she constantly explores the connections between historical ideas and contemporary policy challenges.
Garvit Bhirani is a journalist based in Gurugram. He is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint, where he covers national and international news stories, focusing on accuracy and compelling storytelling for readers. <br><br> With a total of six years of experience in journalism, he has previously worked with Vaco Binary Semantics for Google, taking on the role of news curation lead, and reported from the field on health, education, and agriculture stories for 101reporters and News9. He has also served as a content editor for entertainment and news media organisations. <br><br> Garvit holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in journalism and mass communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University and Gurugram University, respectively. During college days, he joined India’s only non-profit student journalism network, where he anchored daily news updates and produced his own weekly show called ‘Data Fix’. <br><br> He was selected for the YES Foundation Media for Social Change Fellowship in Delhi, the Talking Data to the Fourth Pillar residential workshop, and the VOICE Fellowship in Pune. <br><br> He holds certificates in COVID-19-verification reporting, data journalism, food & agriculture, tech policy, media literacy and countering misinformation, and tackling election disinformation courses from Thomson Foundation, IndiaSpend, The Dialogue, US Mission in India, and AFP. <br><br> He can be reached on <a href="https://www.linkedin.com/in/garvit-bhirani">LinkedIn</a> or on <a href="https://x.com/GarvitBhirani">@garvitbhirani</a> on X
Sudeshna Ghoshal is a Content Producer for Livemint, where she decodes international affairs, US politics, besides covering general news. With nearly two years in the newsroom, she has covered a plethora of topics ranging from developments around trade deals, elections, nuances in geopolitical shifts to fine prints of Union Budgets. A fellow of the US Consulate General’s Business Communication cohort, she has also reported on airline launches, and national affairs. As a person who thinks out of the box, she aims to blend her creativity with how stories are told.<br><br> Born and raised in Kolkata, Sudeshna’s academic journey has taken her across multiple cities in India, and she is now based out of Delhi. She studied English Literature and holds a postgraduate diploma from the Asian College of Journalism, Chennai. She also has a keen interest in foreign languages and cultures of different nations.<br><br> When the news cycle slows down, you will find her experimenting with either music or food, or dabbling with paints. She posts at sudeshna02_ and can also be reached out on LinkedIn.