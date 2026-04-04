US-Iran war Highlights: Trump reminds Iran of Strait of Hormuz deadline, warns ‘time running out’

Iran US War LIVE: Trump admin revokes green cards and visas of Iranian nationals tied to Tehran government

The Trump administration has cancelled the green cards or visas of at least four Iranian nationals linked to the current or former Iranian government, with two of them detained by immigration authorities and facing deportation, according to AP.

The latest action came this week after Secretary of State Marco Rubio determined they were no longer eligible for permanent residency or entry into the United States. It follows a move late last year in which visas of several diplomats and staff at Iran’s UN mission were also revoked.

In a statement on Saturday, the State Department said the niece and grand-niece of former Revolutionary Guard Corps commander Qassem Soleimani were arrested by immigration agents late Friday after their green cards were withdrawn.