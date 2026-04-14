Iran US War LIVE Updates: Trump says ‘willing to engage with Iran’ amid naval blocade; two sides headed for talks again?

Iran US War LIVE: US President Donald Trump said on Monday that American forces have launched a naval blockade targeting all Iranian ports and coastal regions. Meanwhile, Iran responded with threats on ports in the Persian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman. However, souces claim that two sides are headed for second round of talks.

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Reacting to the Trump's bockade, Iran's navy chief Shahram Irani called it "ridiculous and funny", according to state TV, adding the country's military was "monitoring and supervising all the movements of the aggressive American army in the region".

UK has refused to show support to Trump blockade, while Germany looks confused on it.

China on Monday called on all parties to remain calm and exercise restraint, its foreign ministry spokesperson said

Meanwhile, US and Iran could be headed toward a second round of talks, AP sources say. “The sides are weighing new in-person negotiations in a bid to reach a deal aimed at ending their six-week war before the ceasefire expires next week,” two US officials familiar with the development said.

Iran’s representative to the United Nations has demanded compensation from countries it says participated in the US and Israeli war effort against Iran. These includes Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates and Jordan.

Iran’s official news agency, IRNA, said that the UN representative, Amir-Saeid Iravani, claimed the countries had violated international law and had to “make full compensation for the damages caused to the Islamic Republic of Iran, including payment of compensation for all material and moral damages resulting from their international violations.”