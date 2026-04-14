Iran US War LIVE Updates: Trump says ‘willing to engage with Iran’ amid naval blocade; two sides headed for talks again?

Iran US War LIVE: US President Donald Trump said on Monday that American forces have launched a naval blockade targeting all Iranian ports and coastal regions. Meanwhile, Iran responded with threats on ports in the Persian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman. However, souces claim that two sides are headed for second round of talks.
Reacting to the Trump's bockade, Iran's navy chief Shahram Irani called it "ridiculous and funny", according to state TV, adding the country's military was "monitoring and supervising all the movements of the aggressive American army in the region".
UK has refused to show support to Trump blockade, while Germany looks confused on it.
China on Monday called on all parties to remain calm and exercise restraint, its foreign ministry spokesperson said
Meanwhile, US and Iran could be headed toward a second round of talks, AP sources say. “The sides are weighing new in-person negotiations in a bid to reach a deal aimed at ending their six-week war before the ceasefire expires next week,” two US officials familiar with the development said.
Iran’s representative to the United Nations has demanded compensation from countries it says participated in the US and Israeli war effort against Iran. These includes Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates and Jordan.
Iran’s official news agency, IRNA, said that the UN representative, Amir-Saeid Iravani, claimed the countries had violated international law and had to “make full compensation for the damages caused to the Islamic Republic of Iran, including payment of compensation for all material and moral damages resulting from their international violations.”
Amid Trump's naval blocade, Brigadier General Reza Talaei-Nik, a spokesperson for Iran’s Ministry of Defense said that foreign military efforts to police the strait would only escalate the crisis and instability in global energy security.
Oil prices climbed back to $100 per barrel, with no sign of a swift reopening of the Strait of Hormuz to ease the biggest ever disruption in supplies and broader concerns over the durability of a two-week ceasefire agreement reached last week.
NATO allies including Britain and France said they would not be drawn into the conflict by taking part in the blockade, stressing instead the need to reopen the waterway, through which about one-fifth of the world's oil normally passes.
President Donald Trump on Monday said the US military has began a blockade of Iran's ports
Trump said Iran had been in touch on Monday and wanted to make a deal but that he would not sanction any agreement allowing Tehran to have a nuclear weapon.
"Iran will not have a nuclear weapon," Trump told reporters at the White House. “We can't let a country blackmail or extort the world.”
Trump has said Washington would block Iranian vessels and any ships that paid such tolls and that any Iranian "fast-attack" ships nL6N40W0W0 that went near the blockade would be eliminated.
Trump on suggested he was willing to engage with Iran, saying he had spoken to “the other side.” This came after he warned on social media that Iranian warships coming “anywhere close” to the US blockade would be destroyed.
Meanwhile, sources close to development, informed AP that two sides are headed toward a second round of talks.