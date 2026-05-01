Iran US War LIVE Updates: Trump says gas prices will ‘drop like a rock’; Iran threatens ‘long and painful’ strikes if…

Iran US War LIVE Updates: US President Donald Trump said he would maintain the naval blockade of Iranian ports, amid concerns that the vital Strait of Hormuz may not reopen soon, as reported by Bloomberg.
The US embassy in Lebanon called for a meeting between Lebanese and Israeli leaders as the health ministry said Israeli strikes on the country's south killed at least 15 people despite an ongoing ceasefire.
"Lebanon stands at a crossroads. Its people have a historic opportunity to reclaim their country and shape their future as a truly sovereign, independent nation," the embassy said, adding that "the time for hesitation is over". (AFP)
Air defences were heard in the Iranian capital Tehran on Thursday night after they were activated to counter small aircraft and drones, Iran's Tasnim and Fars news agencies reported.
Air defences were active for about 20 minutes and the city returned to a "normal situation", according to the news agencies. (AFP)
According to a report by Reuters, a senior official of Iran's Revolutionary Guards said any new U.S. attack on Iran, even if limited, would usher in "long and painful strikes" on U.S. regional positions, while Aerospace Force Commander Majid Mousavi was quoted by Iranian media as saying: "We've seen what happened to your regional bases, we will see the same thing happen to your warships."
The US has sought clarification from the Maldives days after President Mohammad Muizzu lashed out at Washington over the war with Iran.
The matter came up on Wednesday when US President Donald Trump's special envoy Sergio Gor and Deputy Assistant Secretary of State Bethany Morrison spoke to Maldivian Foreign Minister Iruthisham Adam and discussed the US-Maldives relationship.
Oil prices climbed on Friday as diplomatic efforts to ease tensions with Iran stalled, with Tehran continuing to block the Strait of Hormuz while the U.S. Navy restricts Iranian crude exports.
Brent crude futures for July rose $1.19, or 1.08%, to $111.59 per barrel by 0149 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate gained 39 cents, or 0.37%, to $105.46.
The U.S. blockade — which as of Thursday has turned back some 44 commercial vessels, according to U.S. Central Command — is designed to prevent Iran from selling its oil, depriving it of crucial revenue while also potentially creating a situation where Tehran has to shut off production because it has nowhere to store oil.
Iran’s supreme leader defiantly vowed Thursday to protect the Islamic Republic’s nuclear and missile capabilities, which U.S. President Donald Trump has sought to curtail through airstrikes and as part of a wider deal to cement the war’s shaky ceasefire.
In a statement read by a state television anchor, Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei said the only place Americans belonged in the Persian Gulf is “at the bottom of its waters" and that a “new chapter” was being written in the region's history. Khamenei has not been seen in public since taking over as supreme leader following the killing of his father in the war’s opening airstrikes.
Trump reiterated to reporters on Thursday that Iran would not be allowed to have a nuclear weapon and that the price of gasoline - a key concern for his Republican Party ahead of the November midterm elections - would "drop like a rock" as soon as the war ended, as reported by Reuters.
Mausam Jha is a journalist who focuses on world affairs and politics. She provides clear, informative reporting with a good understanding of both global events and their local impact. <br><br> Her clear, accessible reporting on political and international issues makes her a trusted source of news and analysis. <br><br> For the past three years, Mausam has worked with Mint, covering national politics, IR—including elections—and global affairs.<br> Before joining her current role, she gained experience working with The Statesman, ANI, and Financial Express, where she honed her skills in political and international news. <br><br> She has consistently tracked key electoral battles, including US elections, Japan elections, policy debates, and strategic affairs, explaining how global currents, from great power competition to regional conflicts <br><br> Beyond journalism, Mausam has a deep engagement with international relations, diplomacy, war studies, terrorism, political history, and political theory. She is particularly interested in the intersection of statecraft and society on how governance, ideology, and institutions shape lived realities, and how politics shape today's world order. <br><br> An avid reader of classical literature and political thought, she constantly explores the connections between historical ideas and contemporary policy challenges.
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