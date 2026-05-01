Subscribe
Live Update

Iran US War LIVE Updates: Trump says gas prices will ‘drop like a rock’; Iran threatens ‘long and painful’ strikes if…

Iran US War LIVE Updates: Although the ceasefire has been extended, tensions remain high. Iran continues to exert control over the Strait of Hormuz, while the US Navy is enforcing a blockade aimed at stopping Iranian oil shipments from reaching global markets.

Mausam Jha
Updated1 May 2026, 08:09:17 AM IST
Iran US War LIVE Updates: US President Donald Trump speaks during an executive order signing ceremony in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, US, on Thursday, April 30, 2026 Photographer: Aaron Schwartz/CNP/Bloomberg
Iran US War LIVE Updates: US President Donald Trump speaks during an executive order signing ceremony in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, US, on Thursday, April 30, 2026 Photographer: Aaron Schwartz/CNP/Bloomberg(Bloomberg)

Iran US War LIVE Updates: US President Donald Trump said he would maintain the naval blockade of Iranian ports, amid concerns that the vital Strait of Hormuz may not reopen soon, as reported by Bloomberg.

Iran US War LIVE: What happened in the last few hours?

  1. Fuel prices in various parts of the United States are rising rapidly, with the national average hitting new peaks and gasoline in California climbing above $6 per gallon. This trend is becoming an increasing worry for the Republican Party as the midterm elections draw closer.
  2. Trump responded by saying that gas prices will fall, stating that once the war ends, they will “drop like a rock.”
  3. Oil prices climbed on Friday as diplomatic efforts to ease tensions with Iran stalled, with Tehran continuing to block the Strait of Hormuz while the U.S. Navy restricts Iranian crude exports.
  4. Brent crude futures for July rose $1.19, or 1.08%, to $111.59 per barrel by 0149 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate gained 39 cents, or 0.37%, to $105.46.
  5. Earlier on Thursday, Iran’s new supreme leader Mojtaba Khamenei cast doubt on the chances of reaching an agreement. In a rare statement, he pledged that the country would not abandon its nuclear or missile programs and indicated that Tehran would retain control over the Strait of Hormuz.

    Get the latest updates on the Iran-US War LIVE here on Mint!
Advertisement
Follow updates here:
1 May 2026, 08:09:15 AM IST

Iran US War LIVE: US urges meeting of Israel, Lebanon leaders -

The US embassy in Lebanon called for a meeting between Lebanese and Israeli leaders as the health ministry said Israeli strikes on the country's south killed at least 15 people despite an ongoing ceasefire.

"Lebanon stands at a crossroads. Its people have a historic opportunity to reclaim their country and shape their future as a truly sovereign, independent nation," the embassy said, adding that "the time for hesitation is over". (AFP)

1 May 2026, 08:08:52 AM IST

Iran US War LIVE: Air defences activated in Iran: local media

Air defences were heard in the Iranian capital Tehran on Thursday night after they were activated to counter small aircraft and drones, Iran's Tasnim and Fars news agencies reported.

Air defences were active for about 20 minutes and the city returned to a "normal situation", according to the news agencies. (AFP)

Advertisement
1 May 2026, 08:07:32 AM IST

Iran US War LIVE: Iran warns of 'long and painful' strikes

According to a report by Reuters, a senior official of Iran's Revolutionary Guards said any new U.S. attack on Iran, even if limited, would usher in "long and painful strikes" on U.S. regional positions, while Aerospace Force Commander Majid Mousavi was quoted by Iranian media as saying: "We've seen what happened to your regional bases, we will see the same thing happen to your warships."

1 May 2026, 08:06:48 AM IST

Iran US War LIVE: US reaches out to Maldives after Muizzu slams Iran war

The US has sought clarification from the Maldives days after President Mohammad Muizzu lashed out at Washington over the war with Iran.

The matter came up on Wednesday when US President Donald Trump's special envoy Sergio Gor and Deputy Assistant Secretary of State Bethany Morrison spoke to Maldivian Foreign Minister Iruthisham Adam and discussed the US-Maldives relationship.

Advertisement
1 May 2026, 08:06:17 AM IST

Iran US War LIVE: Brent crude oil price today

Oil prices climbed on Friday as diplomatic efforts to ease tensions with Iran stalled, with Tehran continuing to block the Strait of Hormuz while the U.S. Navy restricts Iranian crude exports.

Brent crude futures for July rose $1.19, or 1.08%, to $111.59 per barrel by 0149 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate gained 39 cents, or 0.37%, to $105.46.

1 May 2026, 08:06:00 AM IST

Iran US War LIVE: Ceasefire shaken as strait remains shut

The U.S. blockade — which as of Thursday has turned back some 44 commercial vessels, according to U.S. Central Command — is designed to prevent Iran from selling its oil, depriving it of crucial revenue while also potentially creating a situation where Tehran has to shut off production because it has nowhere to store oil.

Advertisement
1 May 2026, 08:05:23 AM IST

Iran US War LIVE: Iran’s supreme leader vows to protect nuclear and missile capabilities

Iran’s supreme leader defiantly vowed Thursday to protect the Islamic Republic’s nuclear and missile capabilities, which U.S. President Donald Trump has sought to curtail through airstrikes and as part of a wider deal to cement the war’s shaky ceasefire.

In a statement read by a state television anchor, Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei said the only place Americans belonged in the Persian Gulf is “at the bottom of its waters" and that a “new chapter” was being written in the region's history. Khamenei has not been seen in public since taking over as supreme leader following the killing of his father in the war’s opening airstrikes.

1 May 2026, 08:05:23 AM IST

Iran US War LIVE: Trump says gas prices will ‘drop like a rock’

Trump reiterated to reporters on Thursday that Iran would not be allowed to have a nuclear weapon and that the price of gasoline - a key concern for his Republican Party ahead of the November midterm elections - would "drop like a rock" as soon as the war ended, as reported by Reuters.

Advertisement
Brent OilBrent CrudeOil PricesCrude Oil ProductionMiddle East CrisisDonald TrumpTrumpIsrael Iran NewsOil Prices TodayGold Price India
Get Latest real-time updates
Stay updated with the latest Trending, India , World and US news.
HomeNewsWorldIran US War LIVE Updates: Trump says gas prices will ‘drop like a rock’; Iran threatens ‘long and painful’ strikes if…
Read Next Story