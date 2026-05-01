Iran US War LIVE Updates: Trump says gas prices will ‘drop like a rock’; Iran threatens ‘long and painful’ strikes if…

Iran US War LIVE: US urges meeting of Israel, Lebanon leaders -

The US embassy in Lebanon called for a meeting between Lebanese and Israeli leaders as the health ministry said Israeli strikes on the country's south killed at least 15 people despite an ongoing ceasefire.

"Lebanon stands at a crossroads. Its people have a historic opportunity to reclaim their country and shape their future as a truly sovereign, independent nation," the embassy said, adding that "the time for hesitation is over". (AFP)