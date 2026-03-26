Iran US War News LIVE Updates: Trump says Iran negotiators fear being ‘killed by own people’ —threatens ‘hell’ if…

The indications that the worst of the US-Iran war could be behind us cheered the market. The Sensex and the Nifty 50, equity benchmarks of the Indian stock market, have jumped by 3.5% each over the last two sessions, while investors have become richer by ₹16 lakh crore in the period.

According to experts, an end to the West Asian conflict may trigger a swift 1,000-point rally in the Nifty 50 in the near term.

"The Nifty may rise to 24,000-24,600 in the next few days if an end of the war is announced," said Rohit Srivastava, the founder and market strategist at Indiacharts.com.