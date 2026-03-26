Iran US War News LIVE Updates: Trump says Iran negotiators fear being ‘killed by own people’ —threatens ‘hell’ if…

On Day 27 of the US–Israel–Iran conflict, Thursday, March 26, diplomacy and military developments appear to be moving in opposite directions. Iran has turned down a 15-point ceasefire proposal from the United States, and instead outlined five counter-conditions — including control over the Strait of Hormuz and compensation for war damages.
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The indications that the worst of the US-Iran war could be behind us cheered the market. The Sensex and the Nifty 50, equity benchmarks of the Indian stock market, have jumped by 3.5% each over the last two sessions, while investors have become richer by ₹16 lakh crore in the period.
According to experts, an end to the West Asian conflict may trigger a swift 1,000-point rally in the Nifty 50 in the near term.
"The Nifty may rise to 24,000-24,600 in the next few days if an end of the war is announced," said Rohit Srivastava, the founder and market strategist at Indiacharts.com.
The news of potential negotiations drove down the price of oil. Brent crude oil, the international standard, was trading around $100 a barrel Wednesday, after nearing as high as $120 earlier last week. That's still up around 35% from the start of the war, AP reported.
Economists and leaders have warned of far-reaching effects if energy prices remain high — from rising prices on food and other basics to higher rates for mortgages and auto loans. (AP)
Iranian foreign minister says "we do not plan on any negotiations" with the United States, as reported by AP.
The United States and Israel are carrying out coordinated military strikes on Iran aimed at weakening its military capabilities, countering threats to U.S. forces and allies in the region, and stopping Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons.
Missile alert sirens sounded in Israel as Iran and the Iranian-backed militant group Hezbollah in Lebanon launched attacks. Hezbollah has fired rockets into northern Israel around the clock since the war began.
More than 1,500 people have been killed in Iran, its Health Ministry says. Twenty people have been killed in Israel; two Israeli soldiers have also been killed in Lebanon. At least 13 U.S. military members have been killed. More than a dozen civilians in the occupied West Bank and Gulf Arab states have also died.
Iran on Wednesday dismissed an American plan to pause the war in the Middle East, issuing its own counterproposal instead, as it launched more attacks on Israel and Gulf Arab countries.
“No negotiations have happened with the enemy until now, and we do not plan on any negotiations,” Iran’s foreign minister later told state TV. (AP)
The news of potential negotiations drove down the price of oil. Brent crude oil, the international standard, was trading around $100 a barrel Wednesday, after nearing as high as $120 earlier last week. That's still up around 35% from the start of the war, AP reported.
Economists and leaders have warned of far-reaching effects if energy prices remain high — from rising prices on food and other basics to higher rates for mortgages and auto loans. (AP)
Global gold jewellery consumption declined sharply in the first half of FY2026 due to elevated prices, while investment demand for gold witnessed a strong surge amid economic uncertainty, according to a joint report by ICRA and Assocham.
India should unlock the vast household gold stockpiles by shifting consumers toward financial instruments, former Union Minister P P Choudhary and senior market officials said on Wednesday warning that physical hoarding limits the metal's contribution to economic growth, as reported by PTI.
The gems and jewellery sector already contributes around 15 per cent of merchandise exports and employs nearly 5 million people, he said addressing an Assocham event here.
India's households and temples together hold an estimated 50,000 tonnes of gold – valued at roughly USD 10 trillion – largely outside the formal financial system, said Sriram Krishnan, Chief Business Development Officer at the National Stock Exchange.
Oil prices fell more than 5 per cent and world shares gained on Wednesday over the possibility of a de-escalation of the Iran war and negotiations between the United States and Iran. US futures were up 0.9 per cent.
In early European trading, Britain's FTSE 100 rose 1 per cent to 10,072.60. France's CAC 40 was up 1.4 per cent to 7,855.31, while Germany's DAX was 1.6 per cent higher at 22,989.80. (AP)
Precious metals rallied by up to 5 per cent, with silver soaring by ₹11,250 to ₹2.41 lakh per kilogram, while gold climbed to ₹1.49 lakh per 10 grams in the national capital on Wednesday amid strong global trends.
According to the All India Sarafa Association, the white metal surged by ₹11,250, or 4.89 per cent, to ₹2,41,250 per kg (inclusive of all taxes) from Tuesday's closing level of ₹2,30,000 per kg.
There was no advance warning, as has been customary from Iranian missile salvos, suggesting this was rocket fire from Hezbollah in Lebanon, which has pounded northern Israel constantly throughout this war but rarely reached deeper into the country, AP reported.
Admiral Brad Cooper, the Central Command chief leading U.S. forces in the Middle East, said in a video briefing that the U.S. had hit over 10,000 targets inside Iran and was on track to limit Iran's ability to project power outside its borders, as reported by Reuters.
Cooper said 92% of Iran’s largest naval vessels had been destroyed and that its drone and missile launch rates were down by more than 90%. The U.S. and Israel have damaged or destroyed two-thirds of Iran’s missile, drone and naval production facilities and shipyards, Cooper said. (Reuters)
The exchange of messages through mediators "does not mean negotiations with the U.S.," Araghchi said on state television.
"They put forward ideas in their messages that were conveyed to top authorities, and if necessary, a position will be announced by them," Araghchi said.
Several Gulf countries, as well as Jordan, demanded in a joint statement that Iraq act immediately to stop attacks from its territory by armed pro-Iran groups.
The statement was signed by Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain and Jordan. (AFP)
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, however, rejected the US overture, saying "we do not intend to negotiate".
"We seek an end to the war on our own terms," Araghchi confirmed, “and in a way that it will not be repeated here again”, as reported by AFP.
Iran will target shipping in the Red Sea, a crucial conduit for global oil and other goods leading up to the Suez Canal, if the United States launches a ground invasion, a military official told local media.
Shortly after, Iran's powerful parliament speaker warned of a possible invasion of an Iranian island with the support of an unnamed country. (AFP)
The US Environmental Protection Agency issued a temporary emergency waiver on Wednesday to allow countrywide sales of higher-ethanol E15 fuel in the summer, Administrator Lee Zeldin said, easing smog controls amid government concerns about adequate supply, AFP reported.
The US Postal Service announced an eight-percent rate increase for some retail and commercial products, with the "transportation-related" move coming as global oil prices spiral due to the war on Iran, as reported by AP.
The news of potential negotiations drove down the price of oil. Brent crude oil, the international standard, was trading around $100 a barrel Wednesday, after nearing as high as $120 earlier last week. That's still up around 35% from the start of the war, as reported by AP.
In a strong statement Wednesday, U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres blasted the various factions of the ongoing Middle East conflict, saying the fighting “has broken past limits even leaders thought imaginable.”
He specifically called on the U.S. and Israel, whose joint strikes last month started the war against Iran, to end the fighting as “human suffering deepens, civilian casualties mount, and the global economic impact is increasingly devastating.”
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi on Thursday said that they have permitted the passage of vessels for friendly countries, including India, through the Strait of Hormuz.
Consulate General of Iran in Mumbai said in a post, "Iran FM Abbas Araghchi: We permitted passage through the Strait of Hormuz for friendly nations including China, Russia, India, Iraq, and Pakistan."
Iran is reviewing a U.S. proposal to end the war in the Gulf but has no intention of holding talks to end the widening Middle East conflict, the country's foreign minister said on Wednesday, as reported by Reuters.
Iran has granted Spain safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz as Spain continues to prohibit the US from using its military bases for operations against Iran, as reported by The Kobeissi Letter.
On the ongoing West Asia conflict, US President Donald Trump says, "We settled 8 wars. We are winning another one... Nobody has seen anything like what we are doing in the Middle East with Iran. They are negotiating, by the way. They want to make a deal so badly, but they are afraid to say it because they figure they will be killed by their own people. They are also afraid they will be killed by us. There has never been a head of a country that wanted that job less than being the head of Iran..."
US President Donald Trump insisted Wednesday that Iran was taking part in peace talks, suggesting Tehran's denials were because Iranian negotiators fear being killed by their own side, AFP reported.
"They are negotiating, by the way, and they want to make a deal so badly. But they're afraid to say it, because they figure they'll be killed by their own people," Trump told a dinner for Republican members of Congress.
"They're also afraid they'll be killed by us." (AFP)