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Iran US War News LIVE: Trump pauses Iran energy strikes till April 6; Thai‑flagged cargo ship hit in Strait of Hormuz

Iran US War News LIVE: President Donald Trump has extended the pause on potential US strikes targeting Iran’s energy infrastructure, pushing the deadline back by 10 days to April 6, while maintaining that negotiations with Tehran are progressing ‘very well.’

Sayantani Biswas
Updated27 Mar 2026, 06:35:57 AM IST
Iran US War News LIVE: A drone view shows damage in a residential neighbourhood, following a night of Iranian missile strikes which injured dozens of Israelis, amid the U.S.-Israel conflict with Iran, in Arad, southern Israel
Iran US War News LIVE: A drone view shows damage in a residential neighbourhood, following a night of Iranian missile strikes which injured dozens of Israelis, amid the U.S.-Israel conflict with Iran, in Arad, southern Israel (REUTERS)

Iran US War News LIVE: President Trump said on Thursday that Iranian negotiators were “begging” for a deal while publicly saying they were only “looking at” a US proposal, warning they “better get serious soon” or “there is NO TURNING BACK, and it won’t be pretty.”

Israel’s defence minister said IRGC navy commander Alireza Tangsiri was killed in a strike, warning the IDF would continue targeting Iranian commanders.

The United States struck more than 10,000 military targets in Iran since launching its campaign last month, CENTCOM Commander Admiral Brad Cooper said in a video post on X on Wednesday.

Latest news about US Iran War: Top updates

  • Trump added he would pause potential strikes on Iran’s nuclear facilities until April 6, claiming the delay was requested by Tehran.
  • Israel confirmed the killing of IRGC navy commander Alireza Tangsiri in a strike, with officials warning further targeting of Iranian commanders will continue.
  • Pakistan’s foreign minister said indirect US–Iran talks are ongoing via Islamabad, with a 15-point proposal under review and backing from Turkey and Egypt.
  • Trump criticised NATO, stating the alliance had done “absolutely nothing” and that the US “needs nothing” from it in the conflict.
  • US Central Command said more than 10,000 military targets in Iran have been struck since last month, signalling a major escalation.
  • IAEA chief Rafael Grossi warned that attacks near the Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant could trigger a “major radiological accident”.
  • Israeli operations in Lebanon have killed at least 1,116 people, while US–Israeli strikes in Iran have left over 1,900 dead.
  • Iran has continued attacks on Gulf neighbours and Israel, where at least one fatality has been reported.
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27 Mar 2026, 06:27:58 AM IST

Iran US War News LIVE: Drone attacks reported in Kuwait and Sharjah

Kuwait and the United Arab Emirates have activated air defences amid rising regional tensions, with Kuwait’s National Guard confirming it shot down two drones to protect critical sites. Meanwhile, air defence systems in Sharjah are responding to a reported missile threat, according to the Sharjah Media Office.

27 Mar 2026, 06:22:02 AM IST

Iran US War News LIVE: Multiple explosions heard across Tehran

Multiple loud explosions reported in southern, eastern and western areas of Tehran, as well as Shahriar, Shahr-e Qods and heavy blasts in Tehransar, sources told Iran International on Thursday.

27 Mar 2026, 06:15:39 AM IST

Iran US War News LIVE: Trump weighs sending 10,000 more US troops to West Asia

President Donald Trump is considering deploying an additional 10,000 ground troops to the Middle East amid escalating tensions with Iran, The Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday.

According to US officials cited by The Wall Street Journal, the proposed deployment would add to thousands of troops and Marines already in the region, as part of a broader strategy to pressure Tehran while keeping military options open.

27 Mar 2026, 05:50:10 AM IST

Iran US War News LIVE: What happened on March 26

Missed the incidences of Iran-US war that took place on March 26? Click here to get a quick recap

27 Mar 2026, 05:47:44 AM IST

Iran US War News LIVE: Ex-Israeli defense minister urges seizure of Iran’s Kharg Island

Former Israeli defence minister Yoav Gallant has urged the United States and Israel to seize Iran’s Kharg Island, arguing it would deliver a decisive economic blow to Tehran.

Writing on Substack, Gallant described the island as Iran’s main oil export hub and said its capture could cripple the economy and force the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz.

“As long as Iran controls the Strait of Hormuz, the regime retains a veto over the global economy,” he wrote.

“Kharg Island is the key that resolves this equation… it sends a message air strikes alone cannot deliver: The U.S. is committed to a decisive outcome.”

27 Mar 2026, 05:47:44 AM IST

Iran US War News LIVE: Wall Street falls on Iran war concerns

Wall Street’s main indexes fell on Thursday, with the Nasdaq confirming a correction, as investors worried about escalation in the US-Israeli war against Iran, driving oil prices higher and fueling inflation concerns, Reuters reported.

27 Mar 2026, 05:47:44 AM IST

Iran US War News LIVE: US House speaker says Iran conflict could be resolved without escalation

US House Speaker Mike Johnson said Washington hopes to avoid further military action against Iran, arguing that increased US troop deployments could pressure Tehran to de-escalate.

“We have a build up of troops there… I think it'll have the desired effect… I hope this resolves soon,” Johnson said.

He added that Congress supports a diplomatic outcome and considers the president’s actions legally justified, describing the strikes as a response to an “eminent threat.”

27 Mar 2026, 05:47:44 AM IST

Iran US War News LIVE: Trump says talks are under way while sending more troops to West Asia

Since the start of the war, President Donald Trump’s stance has shifted rapidly, often within the same day. Last Friday, he said the US was not ready for a ceasefire, later suggested de-escalation, and by Saturday warned Iran of destruction if it failed to reopen the Strait of Hormuz.

That deadline has been extended multiple times, now set for April 6.

While Trump insists talks are going well, the US is simultaneously increasing its military presence, deploying 5,000 Marines, additional warships and units from the 82nd Airborne Division—highlighting the gap between diplomacy and escalation.

27 Mar 2026, 05:47:44 AM IST

Iran US War News LIVE: Germany stands with Saudi Arabia against Iranian attacks

German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul on Thursday expressed full solidarity with Saudi Arabia after meeting counterpart Faisal bin Farhan, condemning the Iranian ongoing indiscriminate attacks.

“We agree we must prevent further escalation. Regional stability must not be jeopardized,” Germany foreign ministry posted on X.

27 Mar 2026, 05:47:44 AM IST

Iran US War News LIVE: Thai‑flagged cargo ship hit in Strait of Hormuz after attack

A Thailand‑flagged cargo vessel was struck by a projectile in the Strait of Hormuz amid the wider Iran conflict, with most of its crew rescued after abandoning ship, Reuters and maritime reports said on Thursday.

About the Author

Sayantani Biswas

Sayantani Biswas is an assistant editor at Livemint with seven years of experience covering geopolitics, foreign policy, international relations and global power dynamics. She reports on Indian and international politics, including elections worldwide, and specialises in historically grounded analysis of contemporary conflicts and state decisions. She joined Mint in 2021, after covering politics at publications including The Telegraph. <br> She holds an MPhil in Comparative Literature from Jadavpur University (2019), with a specialisation in postcolonial Latin American literature. Her research examined economic nationalism through Eduardo Galeano’s Open Veins of Latin America. She also writes on political language, cultural memory and the long shadows of conflict. <br> Biswas grew up in Durgapur, an industrial town in West Bengal shaped by migration, which drew families from across India to the Durgapur Steel Plant. As the only child in a joint family, she spent years listening—almost obsessively—to her grandparents’ testimonies of struggle, fear and loss as they fled Bangladesh during the Partition of 1947. This formative exposure to lived historical memory later converged with her training in Comparative Literature, equipping her to analyse socio-economic structures and their reverberations. <br> Outside the newsroom, she gravitates towards cultural history and critical theory, returning often to texts such as Paulo Freire’s Pedagogy of the Oppressed. As a journalist, she is committed to accuracy, intellectual rigour and fairness, and believes political reporting demands not only clarity and speed, but historical depth, contextual precision, and a disciplined resistance to spectacle.

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