Iran US War News LIVE: Trump pauses Iran energy strikes till April 6; Thai‑flagged cargo ship hit in Strait of Hormuz

Iran US War News LIVE: President Trump said on Thursday that Iranian negotiators were “begging” for a deal while publicly saying they were only “looking at” a US proposal, warning they “better get serious soon” or “there is NO TURNING BACK, and it won’t be pretty.”

Israel’s defence minister said IRGC navy commander Alireza Tangsiri was killed in a strike, warning the IDF would continue targeting Iranian commanders.

The United States struck more than 10,000 military targets in Iran since launching its campaign last month, CENTCOM Commander Admiral Brad Cooper said in a video post on X on Wednesday.

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