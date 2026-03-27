Iran US War News LIVE: Trump pauses Iran energy strikes till April 6; Thai‑flagged cargo ship hit in Strait of Hormuz

Iran US War News LIVE: President Trump said on Thursday that Iranian negotiators were “begging” for a deal while publicly saying they were only “looking at” a US proposal, warning they “better get serious soon” or “there is NO TURNING BACK, and it won’t be pretty.”
Israel’s defence minister said IRGC navy commander Alireza Tangsiri was killed in a strike, warning the IDF would continue targeting Iranian commanders.
The United States struck more than 10,000 military targets in Iran since launching its campaign last month, CENTCOM Commander Admiral Brad Cooper said in a video post on X on Wednesday.
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Kuwait and the United Arab Emirates have activated air defences amid rising regional tensions, with Kuwait’s National Guard confirming it shot down two drones to protect critical sites. Meanwhile, air defence systems in Sharjah are responding to a reported missile threat, according to the Sharjah Media Office.
Multiple loud explosions reported in southern, eastern and western areas of Tehran, as well as Shahriar, Shahr-e Qods and heavy blasts in Tehransar, sources told Iran International on Thursday.
President Donald Trump is considering deploying an additional 10,000 ground troops to the Middle East amid escalating tensions with Iran, The Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday.
According to US officials cited by The Wall Street Journal, the proposed deployment would add to thousands of troops and Marines already in the region, as part of a broader strategy to pressure Tehran while keeping military options open.
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Former Israeli defence minister Yoav Gallant has urged the United States and Israel to seize Iran’s Kharg Island, arguing it would deliver a decisive economic blow to Tehran.
Writing on Substack, Gallant described the island as Iran’s main oil export hub and said its capture could cripple the economy and force the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz.
“As long as Iran controls the Strait of Hormuz, the regime retains a veto over the global economy,” he wrote.
“Kharg Island is the key that resolves this equation… it sends a message air strikes alone cannot deliver: The U.S. is committed to a decisive outcome.”
Wall Street’s main indexes fell on Thursday, with the Nasdaq confirming a correction, as investors worried about escalation in the US-Israeli war against Iran, driving oil prices higher and fueling inflation concerns, Reuters reported.
US House Speaker Mike Johnson said Washington hopes to avoid further military action against Iran, arguing that increased US troop deployments could pressure Tehran to de-escalate.
“We have a build up of troops there… I think it'll have the desired effect… I hope this resolves soon,” Johnson said.
He added that Congress supports a diplomatic outcome and considers the president’s actions legally justified, describing the strikes as a response to an “eminent threat.”
Since the start of the war, President Donald Trump’s stance has shifted rapidly, often within the same day. Last Friday, he said the US was not ready for a ceasefire, later suggested de-escalation, and by Saturday warned Iran of destruction if it failed to reopen the Strait of Hormuz.
That deadline has been extended multiple times, now set for April 6.
While Trump insists talks are going well, the US is simultaneously increasing its military presence, deploying 5,000 Marines, additional warships and units from the 82nd Airborne Division—highlighting the gap between diplomacy and escalation.
German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul on Thursday expressed full solidarity with Saudi Arabia after meeting counterpart Faisal bin Farhan, condemning the Iranian ongoing indiscriminate attacks.
“We agree we must prevent further escalation. Regional stability must not be jeopardized,” Germany foreign ministry posted on X.
A Thailand‑flagged cargo vessel was struck by a projectile in the Strait of Hormuz amid the wider Iran conflict, with most of its crew rescued after abandoning ship, Reuters and maritime reports said on Thursday.