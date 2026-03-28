Iran US War LIVE: Iranian missile attack on Saudi Prince Sultan Air Base wounds 12 US soldiers, damages several planes

Iran War News LIVE: The US-Israel-Iran conflict enters its most dangerous phase this Saturday, March 28, according to Reuters, an Iranian missile strike on Friday injured at least 12 U.S. service members. Meanwhile, the Associated Press, citing two U.S. officials familiar with the situation, reported that the attack also damaged several aircraft at a military base in Saudi Arabia.
On US President Donald Trump saying 'Iran is begging for a deal' amid US-Israel attacks on the country, Former diplomat Vidya Bhushan Soni says, "... I was quite amazed how the same President can contradict himself in the same statement. On the one hand, he's asking Iran to come to the negotiating table, or they will be destroyed. On the other hand, they are saying they're great negotiators, and then he's putting his own conditions. I don't think America can impose those conditions. Iran will come to the negotiating table on their own terms. They can bear the loss... But they will not barter away their self-pride..."
Earlier Friday, Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said Tehran would exact a "HEAVY price for Israeli crimes", after attacks on two of the country's largest steel factories and nuclear sites.
Addressing the Future Investment Initiative in Florida, Trump outlined the scale of potential US military action on the Islamic Republic, despite ongoing diplomatic talks to end the conflict.
"We have another 3,554 targets left. That'll be done pretty quickly. At some point, we're going to have to determine what we do," Trump said. (ANI)
Iranian media reported strikes on Iran's decommissioned heavy-water nuclear research reactor and a factory producing yellowcake uranium late on Friday, and said there were no radiation leaks or danger arising from either attack. Iran informed the International Atomic Energy Agency there was no increase in off-site radiation levels at the yellowcake facility, the IAEA said on X, adding that it would look into the report. (Reuters)
Washington has dispatched two contingents of thousands of Marines to the region, the first of which is due to arrive around the end of March aboard a huge amphibious assault ship. The Pentagon is also expected to deploy thousands of elite airborne soldiers, Reuters reported.
The U.S. expects its military operations against Iran to conclude within weeks, not months, and Washington can meet all its objectives without using ground troops, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on Friday. (Reuters)
Billionaire Elon Musk joined the phone call between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump earlier this week, the New York Times reported.
Trump had called Modi to discuss the war with Iran on Tuesday, the first interaction between the two leaders since Israel and the US' military strikes on Iran began on February 28.
Trump says it will be time for Saudi Arabia and Israel to normalize ties once Iran war ends, reports AP.
A spokesperson for US Central Command said that over 300 American service members have been wounded in the ongoing US-Iran conflict, most of whom have since returned to duty, CBS News reported.
Military analysts said that aside from Kharg Island, the US could try to take control of the Iranian side of the Strait of Hormuz in a bid to reopen the vital waterway to oil and gas tankers and container ships, Bloomberg reported. It could also send special forces to retrieve Iran’s roughly 440 kilograms (970 pounds) of highly-enriched uranium. All options would be exceptionally risky for US troops, as reported by Bloomberg.
Brent crude rose about 4% to end the session above $112 a barrel on Friday, extending its climb this year to about 80%. The international benchmark is on track for a record monthly gain in March as oil flows through the critical Strait of Hormuz remain severely curtailed. The conflict has caused fuel shortages and fears of stagflation across major and emerging market economies, Bloomberg reported.
Rubio also said Iran had sent "messages" to the American side, but had not responded to a US-proposed peace plan.
"We've had an exchange of messages and indications from the Iranian system -- whatever's left of it -- about a willingness to talk about certain things," he said. (AFP)
Yemen's Houthi movement warned that it would join the the Middle East war if US-Israeli attacks continue to hit its ally Iran or if more countries join the conflict. (AFP)
A man died in Tel Aviv on Friday after the Israeli military reported missiles fired from Iran, as air raid sirens sounded in Jerusalem and explosions were heard from Jericho, as reported by AFP.
US President jokingly referred to the Strait of Hormuz by another name.
"They have to open up the Strait of Trump. I mean, Hormuz," Trump said. He added sarcastically, "Excuse me ... I'm so sorry - such a terrible mistake."
"The fake news will say he accidentally said" Strait of Trump), he added. "No, there's no accidents with me. Not too many." (AP)
Twelve U.S. troops were wounded, two of them seriously, in an Iranian military strike on Prince Sultan Air Base in Saudi Arabia, a U.S. official told Reuters on Friday.
Mausam Jha is a journalist who focuses on world affairs and politics. She provides clear, informative reporting with a good understanding of both global events and their local impact. <br><br> Her clear, accessible reporting on political and international issues makes her a trusted source of news and analysis. <br><br> For the past three years, Mausam has worked with Mint, covering national politics, IR—including elections—and global affairs.<br> Before joining her current role, she gained experience working with The Statesman, ANI, and Financial Express, where she honed her skills in political and international news. <br><br> She has consistently tracked key electoral battles, including US elections, Japan elections, policy debates, and strategic affairs, explaining how global currents, from great power competition to regional conflicts <br><br> Beyond journalism, Mausam has a deep engagement with international relations, diplomacy, war studies, terrorism, political history, and political theory. She is particularly interested in the intersection of statecraft and society on how governance, ideology, and institutions shape lived realities, and how politics shape today's world order. <br><br> An avid reader of classical literature and political thought, she constantly explores the connections between historical ideas and contemporary policy challenges.