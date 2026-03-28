Iran US War LIVE: Iranian missile attack on Saudi Prince Sultan Air Base wounds 12 US soldiers, damages several planes

Iran War News LIVE: Another 3,554 targets left in Iran that will be done pretty quickly, says Trump

Addressing the Future Investment Initiative in Florida, Trump outlined the scale of potential US military action on the Islamic Republic, despite ongoing diplomatic talks to end the conflict.

"We have another 3,554 targets left. That'll be done pretty quickly. At some point, we're going to have to determine what we do," Trump said. (ANI)