Iran US War News LIVE: UAE flights suspended as tensions flare again, US intercepts missile in Gulf, hits Qeshm island

Iran US War News LIVE: Day after Trump and Netanyahu had a tense phone call over Israeli strikes in The US military said Tuesday that it had "successfully defeated" a series of Iranian missile and drone attacks on its regional neighbors, and conducted self-defense strikes on Iran's Qeshm Island. All flights in Kuwait, Bahrain, and the UAE have been suspended after strikes.
US Central Command said in a statement, “Iran launched several ballistic missiles toward regional neighbors; however, all failed to hit their intended targets. Two Iranian missiles fired at Kuwait fell short or broke apart enroute, and three missiles launched at Bahrain were immediately intercepted by US and Bahrain air defense forces.”
Explosions were heard in Iran's Qeshm Island following the attempted strikes in Kuwait, Mehr news agency reported. Bahrain's interior ministry has also sounded the warning signs following strikes in Kuwait and urged the public to go to nearest safe place. Track US Iran War News LIVE Updates only at Mint.
Iran US War News LIVE: US military says Iranian missiles fired at Kuwait and Bahrain failed or were shot down, Iran facility struck in response.
Iran US War News LIVE: The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has claimed responsibility for the strikes in Kuwait and said the era of hit and run has ended.
"The era of "hit and run" has ended, and the aggressor forces must bear the dire consequences of their ignorance and reckless adventures," it said.
Iran US War News LIVE: Iran has launched strikes on Kuwait, claiming it was responding to US missiles being fired from Kuwaiti territory.
Iran US War News LIVE: US Central Command has rejected Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps' claim that they struck US 5th Fleet headquarters in Bahrain and a US air base in the region with missiles and drones today.
In a statement, US Central Command said, “All Iranian attacks on American forces failed. US forces remain vigilant and ready to defend against unwarranted Iranian aggression.”
Iran US War News LIVE: Following strikes over Kuwait that were intercepted by the United States, all flights in Kuwait, Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) have been suspended.