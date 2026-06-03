Iran US War News LIVE: UAE flights suspended as tensions flare again, US intercepts missile in Gulf, hits Qeshm island

Iran US War News LIVE: Day after Trump and Netanyahu had a tense phone call over Israeli strikes in The US military said Tuesday that it had "successfully defeated" a series of Iranian missile and drone attacks on its regional neighbors, and conducted self-defense strikes on Iran's Qeshm Island. All flights in Kuwait, Bahrain, and the UAE have been suspended after strikes.

US Central Command said in a statement, “Iran launched several ballistic missiles toward regional neighbors; however, all failed to hit their intended targets. Two Iranian missiles fired at Kuwait fell short or broke apart enroute, and three missiles launched at Bahrain were immediately intercepted by US and Bahrain air defense forces.”

Explosions were heard in Iran's Qeshm Island following the attempted strikes in Kuwait, Mehr news agency reported. Bahrain's interior ministry has also sounded the warning signs following strikes in Kuwait and urged the public to go to nearest safe place. Track US Iran War News LIVE Updates only at Mint.