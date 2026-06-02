Iran US War News LIVE: Iran pauses peace talks over Lebanon attacks, Trump calls Netanyahu, secures temporary halt

Iran US War News LIVE: As the United States claimed rapid progress in the peace deal with Iran to end war in the Middle East, Tehran reportedly suspended all peace talks in protest against Israel’s actions in Lebanon and the military operation call to target southern quarters of Beirut. Stay tuned for Iran US War News LIVE Updates.

Iran's semi-official Tasnim News Agency reported that the Iranian government had paused the talks. It said, “Given the continuation of the Israeli regime’s attacks in Lebanon, and considering that Lebanon had been one of the preconditions for a ceasefire – which has now been violated on all fronts, including Lebanon – the Iranian negotiating team is suspending ‘talks and exchanges of texts through mediators’.”

While the sequence of events are not confirmed, but as this happened, Donald Trump intervened and got Netanyahu to halt Israel's plan in Beirut. He later informed that both Netanyahu and Hezbollah had consented to a cessation of hostilities via diplomatic channels. Track Iran US War News LIVE Updates here.