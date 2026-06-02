Iran US War News LIVE: Iran pauses peace talks over Lebanon attacks, Trump calls Netanyahu, secures temporary halt

Iran US War News LIVE: As the United States claimed rapid progress in the peace deal with Iran to end war in the Middle East, Tehran reportedly suspended all peace talks in protest against Israel’s actions in Lebanon and the military operation call to target southern quarters of Beirut. Stay tuned for Iran US War News LIVE Updates.
Iran's semi-official Tasnim News Agency reported that the Iranian government had paused the talks. It said, “Given the continuation of the Israeli regime’s attacks in Lebanon, and considering that Lebanon had been one of the preconditions for a ceasefire – which has now been violated on all fronts, including Lebanon – the Iranian negotiating team is suspending ‘talks and exchanges of texts through mediators’.”
While the sequence of events are not confirmed, but as this happened, Donald Trump intervened and got Netanyahu to halt Israel's plan in Beirut. He later informed that both Netanyahu and Hezbollah had consented to a cessation of hostilities via diplomatic channels. Track Iran US War News LIVE Updates here.
Iran US War News LIVE: As Iran targeted American bases, asserting its “right to self-defence”, it also criticised European Union for targeting Tehran after it acted to protect itself against “US aggression launched from bases in neighbouring countries.”
Iran US War News LIVE: Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf has communicated to his Lebanese counterpart, Nabih Berri, that any prospective accord aimed at concluding the conflict between Iran and the United States "will include the cessation of attacks on all fronts, especially Lebanon".
In a post on X, the top Iranian legislator said, “In my conversation with my brother, President Nabih Berri, I affirmed that if the Israeli aggression against Lebanon continues, we will not only halt the path of negotiations, but we will also be in direct confrontation with the enemy.”
Iran US War News LIVE: Trump announced that he had a conversation with Netanyahu in which he asked him to not raid Beirut.
“He turned his Troops around. Thank you Bibi! I also had a conversation with Representatives of the Leaders of Hezbollah, and they agreed to stop shooting at Israel, and its soldiers. Likewise, Israel agreed to stop shooting at them. Let’s see how long that lasts — Hopefully it will be for ETERNITY!” he said in a post on Truth Social.
Iran US War News LIVE: Shortly after the Israeli leadership mandated military actions targeting the southern quarters of Beirut, alongside a vow to intensify the campaign against Hezbollah, the US President intervened with an announcement that seemed to temporarily de-escalate the volatile situation. He indicated that both factions had committed to a cessation of active combat for the time being. According to Israeli press accounts, intended bombardments across Beirut were deferred following direct appeals from Washington. Track Iran US War News LIVE Updates with us.