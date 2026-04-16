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Iran US War News LIVE Updates: Iran warns to ‘sink American ships’ enforcing military blockade in Hormuz Strait

Iran US War News LIVE: US officials announced new sanctions on Iran, targeting over two dozen individuals involved in oil transportation, as well as companies and vessels linked to the petroleum shipping network run by Mohammad Hossein Shamkhani.

Mausam Jha
Updated16 Apr 2026, 07:34:36 AM IST
US-Israel-Iran War News Live Updates: Backdropped by ships in the Strait of Hormuz, damage, according to local witnesses caused by several recent airstrikes during the U.S.-Israel military campaign, is seen on a fishing pier in the port of Qeshm island, Iran, Monday, April 13, 2026. (AP Photo/Asghar Besharati)
US-Israel-Iran War News Live Updates: Backdropped by ships in the Strait of Hormuz, damage, according to local witnesses caused by several recent airstrikes during the U.S.-Israel military campaign, is seen on a fishing pier in the port of Qeshm island, Iran, Monday, April 13, 2026. (AP Photo/Asghar Besharati)(AP)

Iran US War News LIVE: Hardline Iranian official Mohsen Rezaei warned that if U.S. forces invade, Iran would capture American soldiers as hostages and attack U.S. naval ships enforcing a blockade in the Strait of Hormuz, a key route for global oil and gas shipments, as reported by AFP.

Iran US War News LIVE: What happened in the last few hours?

  1. Battleships in the US armada “can definitely be exposed to our missiles and we can destroy them,” Rezaei, a former commander-in-chief of Iran's Revolutionary Guards who was named as a military adviser by Khamenei last month, told state TV, as reported by AFP.
  2. United States officials issued new sanctions against Iran, targeting more than two dozen people involved in oil transport, along with companies and ships that operate within the network of petroleum shipping magnate Mohammad Hossein Shamkhani.
  3. The US military's Middle East command CENTCOM said it had stopped 10 vessels from sailing out of Iranian ports during the first 48 hours of a naval blockade against the Islamic Republic. But ship tracking data indicated at least three ships sailing from Iranian ports crossed the Strait of Hormuz, though some vessels taking the route later turned back.
  4. Oil prices slipped in early Thursday trading as optimism over easing tensions between the U.S. and Iran. Brent crude futures fell 44 cents (0.5%) to $94.49 a barrel, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude dropped 70 cents (0.8%) to $90.59 a barrel, as reported by Reuters.
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16 Apr 2026, 07:34:27 AM IST

Iran US War News LIVE: Sharif praises Saudi restraint

According to the statement, Sharif assured the Kingdom of Pakistan’s “full solidarity and support” and praised what he described as Saudi Arabia’s restraint under the crown prince’s leadership.

Pakistan has a defense agreement with the Kingdom, which has faced retaliatory attacks from Iran in recent weeks, causing damage.

16 Apr 2026, 07:14:46 AM IST

Iran US War News LIVE: Brent crude price today

Brent crude futures fell 44 cents (0.5%) to $94.49 a barrel, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude dropped 70 cents (0.8%) to $90.59 a barrel, as reported by Reuters.

16 Apr 2026, 07:06:08 AM IST

Iran US War News LIVE: Fire damages Australian oil refinery, further reducing nation’s fuel supply threatened by the Iran war

Officials say there were no suspicious circumstances behind the blaze that broke out late Wednesday at the Viva Energy Geelong refinery southwest of Melbourne, and no one was injured, Reuters reported.

The facility is one of two refineries in Australia and provides 10% of the nation’s gasoline, diesel and jet fuel

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16 Apr 2026, 06:43:38 AM IST

Iran US War News LIVE: China urges restoration of normal navigation in Strait of Hormuz

China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi urged his Iranian counterpart Abbas Araqchi to make efforts to restore normal navigation in the Strait of Hormuz in a phone call on Wednesday, according to a Chinese foreign ministry statement, Reuters reported.

16 Apr 2026, 06:32:20 AM IST

Iran US War News LIVE: US Senate Republicans back Trump military sales to Israel

The U.S. Senate on Wednesday blocked two resolutions that would have stopped the sale of some $450 million in bombs and bulldozers to Israel, as President Donald Trump's fellow Republicans rallied behind his support for the Jewish state, as reported by Reuters.

16 Apr 2026, 06:31:18 AM IST

Iran US War News LIVE: Oil prices fall

Oil prices slipped in early Thursday trading as optimism over easing tensions between the U.S. and Iran. Brent crude futures fell 44 cents (0.5%) to $94.49 a barrel, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude dropped 70 cents (0.8%) to $90.59 a barrel, as reported by Reuters.

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16 Apr 2026, 06:28:29 AM IST

Iran US War News LIVE: US refuses to extend oil license for Russia, Iran, says US Treasury Sec Scott Bessent s

United States Secretary of the Treasury, Scott Bessent, says, "We will not be renewing the general license on Russian oil and Iranian oil. That was oil that was on the water prior to March 11th. All that has been used"

16 Apr 2026, 06:26:34 AM IST

Iran US War News LIVE: US says it blocks 10 vessels from Iran ports

The US military's Middle East command CENTCOM said it had stopped 10 vessels from sailing out of Iranian ports during the first 48 hours of a naval blockade against the Islamic Republic.

But ship tracking data indicated at least three ships sailing from Iranian ports crossed the Strait of Hormuz, though some vessels taking the route later turned back.

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16 Apr 2026, 06:25:13 AM IST

Iran US War News LIVE: ‘We remain very much engaged in these negotiations,’ says White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt | Watch

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt says, "...Bad reporting this morning that we had formally requested an extension of the ceasefire. That is not true at this moment. We remain very much engaged in these negotiations, in these talks. You heard from the Vice President and the President this week that these conversations are productive and ongoing, and that's where we are right now...We feel good about the prospects of a deal. The President mentioned that in his interview yesterday. It is in the best interest of Iran to meet the President's demands. I think he's made his red lines in these negotiations very clear to the other side. We are continuing to see how these conversations go"

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16 Apr 2026, 06:24:13 AM IST

Iran US War News LIVE: Israel army chief orders ‘Hezbollah kill zone’

Israel's military chief of staff said he had ordered areas south of Lebanon's Litani River to be turned into a Hezbollah "kill zone" as troops pressed a major offensive there.

16 Apr 2026, 06:23:56 AM IST

Iran US War News LIVE: Wall Street records

Major Wall Street stock indices finished at records Wednesday, extending an upward climb on optimism about an accord in the US-Iran conflict.

16 Apr 2026, 06:23:11 AM IST

Iran US War News LIVE Updates: Fresh oil sanctions

United States officials issued new sanctions against Iran, targeting more than two dozen people involved in oil transport, along with companies and ships that operate within the network of petroleum shipping magnate Mohammad Hossein Shamkhani.

"Treasury is moving aggressively with 'Economic Fury' by targeting regime elites like the Shamkhani family that attempt to profit at the expense of the Iranian people," US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said in a statement.

16 Apr 2026, 06:22:19 AM IST

Iran US War News LIVE Updates: Iran warns to ‘sink American ships’ enforcing military blockade in Hormuz Strait

Battleships in the US armada “can definitely be exposed to our missiles and we can destroy them,” Rezaei, a former commander-in-chief of Iran's Revolutionary Guards who was named as a military adviser by Khamenei last month, told state TV, as reported by AFP.

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