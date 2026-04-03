Iran US war Highlights: US F-15 fighter jet shot down in Iran; rescue ops launched

Iran US War LIVE Updates: Tehran resident says fear of regime survival outweighs dread of war

A 26‑year‑old woman living in Tehran says she is more worried about the survival of the Islamic Republic’s theocratic rulers than the bombing itself, even as she fears that further escalation targeting infrastructure could leave civilians without power or water. Speaking anonymously and through secure channels for safety, she described how the war’s impact on essential services has heightened her anxieties, according to AP.

“Based on what Trump has been saying, once again I realized that we, the people of Iran are nothing but tools and playthings between these two ideologies and powers of the world,” she said. “Neither our lives nor our well-being matters to anyone. Not to our rulers, who killed (thousands during the January protests) nor to the First World, which has always pursued its own interests.”