Iran US War News LIVE Updates: Trump tells allies ‘go get your own oil’, securing Strait of Hormuz is ‘not for us’

Iran US War News LIVE Updates: U.S. President Donald Trump said that American military operations against Iran could stop within two to three weeks, adding that Iran does not need to reach any agreement for the conflict to wind down.
Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney said his nation “condemns” the invasion as a violation of Lebanon’s’ s sovereignty. (AP)
The Dow Jones Industrial Average soared more than 1,100 points as doubt swings back to hope on Wall Street for a possible end to the war with Iran.
The S&P 500 leaped 2.9% Tuesday for its largest gain since May. (AP)
The U.S. State Department’s consular affairs branch said that it was “tracking reports” that hotels and other gathering points, such as U.S. business and educational institutions, could be targeted.
The U.S. Embassy in Riyadh also told U.S. government employees to shelter in place. (AP)
The U.S. president told reporters that the responsibility for keeping the vital waterway open would instead belong with countries that rely on it.
He said there’s “no reason for us to do this.”
“That’s not for us. That’ll be for France. That’ll be for whoever’s using the strait,” Trump said. (AP)
The formal injury count, provided by Capt. Tim Hawkins, spokesman for U.S. Central Command, says six service members were wounded seriously. (AP)
He predicted the U.S. will be done with the conflict “within maybe two weeks, maybe a couple of days longer to do the job. But we want to knock out every single thing they have.” (AP)
Early on Wednesday morning, Saudi Arabia said it had intercepted and destroyed two drones in the previous hours.
A Gulf ally of the United States, the country has been targeted by Iran repeatedly. This week, more than two dozen American service members were injured from missile and drone attacks on a Saudi air base. (AP)
U.S. gas prices jumped past an average of $4 a gallon for the first time since 2022 on Tuesday, as the Iran war continues to push fuel prices higher worldwide. Analysts say those high fuel costs will trickle into groceries as businesses’ transportation and packaging costs pile up, as reporte by AP.
US President Donald Trump will deliver a national address at 9:00 pm Wednesday night (0100 GMT Thursday) related to the war against Iran, the White House said.
"TUNE IN: Tomorrow night at 9PM ET, President Trump will give an Address to the Nation to provide an important update on Iran," Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt wrote Tuesday evening on X.
US President Donald Trump lashed out Tuesday at allies who have been unwilling to do more to support the U.S. war effort against Iran, telling them to “go get your own oil” and saying it was not America's job to secure the Strait of Hormuz.
The president said the military could end its offensive in two to three weeks and that the U.S. “will not have anything to do with” what happens next in the strait that has been closed by the Islamic Republic. Instead, he told reporters, the responsibility for keeping the vital waterway open will rest with countries that rely on it. (AP)
Mausam Jha is a journalist who focuses on world affairs and politics. She provides clear, informative reporting with a good understanding of both global events and their local impact. <br><br> Her clear, accessible reporting on political and international issues makes her a trusted source of news and analysis. <br><br> For the past three years, Mausam has worked with Mint, covering national politics, IR—including elections—and global affairs.<br> Before joining her current role, she gained experience working with The Statesman, ANI, and Financial Express, where she honed her skills in political and international news. <br><br> She has consistently tracked key electoral battles, including US elections, Japan elections, policy debates, and strategic affairs, explaining how global currents, from great power competition to regional conflicts <br><br> Beyond journalism, Mausam has a deep engagement with international relations, diplomacy, war studies, terrorism, political history, and political theory. She is particularly interested in the intersection of statecraft and society on how governance, ideology, and institutions shape lived realities, and how politics shape today's world order. <br><br> An avid reader of classical literature and political thought, she constantly explores the connections between historical ideas and contemporary policy challenges.