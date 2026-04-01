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Iran US War News LIVE Updates: Trump tells allies ‘go get your own oil’, securing Strait of Hormuz is ‘not for us’

Iran US War LIVE: Trump's comments highlighted the changing, and sometimes inconsistent, signals from Washington about how the war, now in its fifth week, could come to an end. Stay tuned for all the latest updates on US-Iran war LIVE Updates.

Mausam Jha
Updated1 Apr 2026, 06:00:49 AM IST
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Iran US War News LIVE: U.S. President Donald Trump gestures as he attends the opening night of 'Chicago' at the John F. Kennedy Memorial Center for the Performing Arts, renamed by the Trump administration to The Donald J. Trump and The John F. Kennedy Memorial Center for the Performing Arts, in Washington, D.C., U.S., March 31, 2026. REUTERS/Evan Vucci
Iran US War News LIVE: U.S. President Donald Trump gestures as he attends the opening night of 'Chicago' at the John F. Kennedy Memorial Center for the Performing Arts, renamed by the Trump administration to The Donald J. Trump and The John F. Kennedy Memorial Center for the Performing Arts, in Washington, D.C., U.S., March 31, 2026. REUTERS/Evan Vucci(REUTERS)

Iran US War News LIVE Updates: U.S. President Donald Trump said that American military operations against Iran could stop within two to three weeks, adding that Iran does not need to reach any agreement for the conflict to wind down.

Iran US War News LIVE: Here are the top updates

  1. Trump sharply criticized allies on Tuesday for not doing more to support the US war effort against Iran, telling them to “go get your own oil” and insisting that safeguarding the Strait of Hormuz was not America’s responsibility, as reported by AP.
  2. White House says Trump will deliver a prime-time address Wednesday evening to update the public on the Iran war, AP reported.
  3. France and Italy have pushed back against some U.S.-Israeli military operations, sources said on Tuesday, as Trump criticised NATO allies in Europe as unhelpful in the month-long war in Iran, highlighting divisions.
  4. Iran's Revolutionary Guards on Tuesday hit back with a new threat against U.S. companies in the region starting on Wednesday. It listed 18 businesses including Microsoft, Google, Apple, Intel, IBM, Tesla and Boeing that would be targeted from 8 p.m. Tehran time (1630 GMT).
  5. Iran’s control over the Strait, a key waterway connecting the Persian Gulf and responsible for transporting about one-fifth of the world’s oil during peacetime, has pushed global oil prices higher. Brent crude, the global benchmark, as Brent oil futures finished down 3.2 percent at $103.97 per barrel.

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1 Apr 2026, 06:00:47 AM IST

Iran US War News LIVE: Canada condemns Israel’s invasion of Lebanon as ‘illegal’ and calls for a ceasefire

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney said his nation “condemns” the invasion as a violation of Lebanon’s’ s sovereignty. (AP)

1 Apr 2026, 05:51:45 AM IST

Iran US War News LIVE: US stocks surge to their best day since last spring

The Dow Jones Industrial Average soared more than 1,100 points as doubt swings back to hope on Wall Street for a possible end to the war with Iran.

The S&P 500 leaped 2.9% Tuesday for its largest gain since May. (AP)

1 Apr 2026, 05:51:08 AM IST

Iran US War News LIVE: US warns Americans in Saudi Arabia to shelter in place

The U.S. State Department’s consular affairs branch said that it was “tracking reports” that hotels and other gathering points, such as U.S. business and educational institutions, could be targeted.

The U.S. Embassy in Riyadh also told U.S. government employees to shelter in place. (AP)

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1 Apr 2026, 05:50:23 AM IST

Iran US War News LIVE: Trump says US ‘will not have anything to do with’ what happens in the Strait of Hormuz

The U.S. president told reporters that the responsibility for keeping the vital waterway open would instead belong with countries that rely on it.

He said there’s “no reason for us to do this.”

“That’s not for us. That’ll be for France. That’ll be for whoever’s using the strait,” Trump said. (AP)

1 Apr 2026, 05:49:19 AM IST

Iran US War News LIVE: 348 US troops have been wounded in the Iran war

The formal injury count, provided by Capt. Tim Hawkins, spokesman for U.S. Central Command, says six service members were wounded seriously. (AP)

1 Apr 2026, 05:48:52 AM IST

Iran US War News LIVE: Trump says the US is ‘finishing the job’ in Iran

He predicted the U.S. will be done with the conflict “within maybe two weeks, maybe a couple of days longer to do the job. But we want to knock out every single thing they have.” (AP)

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1 Apr 2026, 05:47:40 AM IST

Iran US War News LIVE: Saudi Arabia says it recently intercepted 2 drones

Early on Wednesday morning, Saudi Arabia said it had intercepted and destroyed two drones in the previous hours.

A Gulf ally of the United States, the country has been targeted by Iran repeatedly. This week, more than two dozen American service members were injured from missile and drone attacks on a Saudi air base. (AP)

1 Apr 2026, 05:47:18 AM IST

Iran US War News LIVE: U.S. gas prices jumps past an average of $4 a gallon

U.S. gas prices jumped past an average of $4 a gallon for the first time since 2022 on Tuesday, as the Iran war continues to push fuel prices higher worldwide. Analysts say those high fuel costs will trickle into groceries as businesses’ transportation and packaging costs pile up, as reporte by AP.

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1 Apr 2026, 05:46:02 AM IST

Iran US War News LIVE: White House says Trump to give address on Iran Wednesday night

US President Donald Trump will deliver a national address at 9:00 pm Wednesday night (0100 GMT Thursday) related to the war against Iran, the White House said.

"TUNE IN: Tomorrow night at 9PM ET, President Trump will give an Address to the Nation to provide an important update on Iran," Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt wrote Tuesday evening on X.

1 Apr 2026, 05:44:48 AM IST

Iran US War News LIVE: Trump lashes out at allies, says securing the Strait of Hormuz is 'not for us'

US President Donald Trump lashed out Tuesday at allies who have been unwilling to do more to support the U.S. war effort against Iran, telling them to “go get your own oil” and saying it was not America's job to secure the Strait of Hormuz.

The president said the military could end its offensive in two to three weeks and that the U.S. “will not have anything to do with” what happens next in the strait that has been closed by the Islamic Republic. Instead, he told reporters, the responsibility for keeping the vital waterway open will rest with countries that rely on it. (AP)

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