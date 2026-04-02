Iran US war LIVE Updates: Iran claims attacks on Oracle, Amazon data centres in Gulf escalation

The UN Security Council is set to vote at 11 a.m. EDT on Friday on a Bahrain‑backed resolution that would allow the use of defensive measures — but not offensive force — to protect international shipping in the Strait of Hormuz, which Iran has largely blocked.

Strait of Hormuz waterway has been mostly blocked by Iran, disrupting global shipping.

The draft significantly waters down earlier proposals that would have allowed countries “to use all necessary means,” including military action.

Current authorization: Countries can use “all defensive means necessary and commensurate with the circumstances” in the Strait of Hormuz and nearby waters to ensure safe passage.

Duration: The authorization would last at least six months.

Russia and China had strongly opposed earlier drafts that included offensive action. (AP)