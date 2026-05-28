Iran US War News LIVE: Trump's military carries out fresh strikes in Iran, close to Strait of Hormuz

Iran US War News LIVE: Just hours after Donald Trump seemed unsatisfied with the peace deal negotiations with the White House dismissing the Iranian media's claims that Iran and the United States have successfully negotiated a preliminary blueprint to halt the hostilities in West Asia, America launched fresh strikes on parts of Iran. In its fresh strikes, the Us targeted a site around the Strait of Hormuz. A US official defended the strikes and said it posed a threat to US forces and commercial maritime traffic. Track Iran US War News LIVE with us.
The US military strikes, which have not been previously reported, came during negotiations to end a three-month-old war that has killed thousands and sent global energy prices sharply higher since it began on February 28 with U.S. and Israeli attacks.
Three explosions were heard east of the Iranian port city of Bandar Abbas at around 1:30 am local time. This is the second time the US has launched strikes on Iran in the middle of an ongoing ceasefire which Iran has called a violation of the countries' fragile ceasefire. Stay tuned for Iran US War News LIVE Updates.
The Trump administration has issued new Iran-related sanctions by adding the Persian Gulf Strait Authority to its Specially Designated Nationals list, according to the Treasury Department's website.
A graphic shared by Iran's newly created Persian Gulf Strait Authority shows what the authority said will be a "controlled maritime zone" at the Strait of Hormuz. This is a screenshot from social media of the Persian Gulf Strait Authority
The Trump administration placed additional sanctions on Iran, targeting the country's newly created agency that is trying to control shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, The Associated Press reported.
It is the latest US effort to use economic leverage on top of military action to push Iran's leadership into an agreement to end the war and open the waterway.
Iran's Tasnim cited unnamed military source as saying US forces fired at land around Bandar Abbas after IRGC confronted 'US oil tanker trying to transit Strait of Hormuz'
Iran's Tasnim cites unnamed military source as saying no casualties or damage reported
The US targets included boats attempting to lay mines and missile launch sites that the US military's Central Command said posed a threat to US forces.
Iran called the ‘defensive strikes’ by the US a violation of the countries' fragile ceasefire.
The US military shot down four drones launched from Iran and struck a control center in the port city of Bandar Abbas, according to media reports.
They described it as "self-defense" attacks.
Iran US War News LIVE: After a drop of more than 5 per cent the previous day, oil has advanced amid the reports that the United States carried out strikes near Strait of Hormuz. The two countries have remained at offs over how to reopen the strategic trade waterway and the peace deal points.
President Donald Trump said he was “not satisfied” with talks, as the White House denied an Iranian report on a draft agreement that said Tehran and Oman would oversee the waterway.
Brent rose above $96 a barrel, while West Texas Intermediate was near $90. Track Iran US War News LIVE Updates only at Mint.
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