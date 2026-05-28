Iran US War News LIVE: Trump's military carries out fresh strikes in Iran, close to Strait of Hormuz

Iran US War News LIVE: Just hours after Donald Trump seemed unsatisfied with the peace deal negotiations with the White House dismissing the Iranian media's claims that Iran and the United States have successfully negotiated a preliminary blueprint to halt the hostilities in West Asia, America launched fresh strikes on parts of Iran. In its fresh strikes, the Us targeted a site around the Strait of Hormuz. A US official defended the strikes and said it posed a threat to US forces and commercial maritime traffic. Track Iran US War News LIVE with us.

The US military strikes, which have not been previously reported, came during negotiations to end a three-month-old war that has killed thousands and sent global energy prices sharply higher since it began on February 28 with U.S. and Israeli attacks.

Three explosions were heard east of the Iranian port city of Bandar Abbas at around 1:30 am local time. This is the second time the US has launched strikes on Iran in the middle of an ongoing ceasefire which Iran has called a violation of the countries' fragile ceasefire. Stay tuned for Iran US War News LIVE Updates.