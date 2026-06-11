Iran US War News LIVE: US renews offensive against Iran, Hegseth says ‘strikes could extend into a third night’

Iran US War News LIVE: The United States has yet again struck multiple locations in Iran, with President Donald Trump vowing to “hit them hard” as the peace talks to end the war faltered, endangering the fragile truce that had calmed the tense West Asia. The US has called it a self-defense strikes. Iran has reported explosions near the Strait of Hormuz, Qeshm, Kargan and Sirik. Track Iran US War News LIVE Updates only at Mint.

The second strikes by the US came after Donald Trump complained that Tehran's negotiators in the peace deal negotiations were “playing us for suckers” as he vowed to “hit them hard.” Donald Trump said, “We hit them hard yesterday. We're going to hit them again hard today. We were really close to a deal, but they keep tapping us along.”

He later told Fox News that US fighter jets were operating over the skies of Iran. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth suggested the strikes could extend into a third night, saying they would be "strong" and “clear.”

Meanwhile, as the US struck multiple areas in Iran, Tehran has vowed to target any ship that passes through the Strait of Hormuz. Stay tuned for Iran US War News LIVE Updates.