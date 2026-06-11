Iran US War News LIVE: US renews offensive against Iran, Hegseth says ‘strikes could extend into a third night’

Iran US War News LIVE: The United States has yet again struck multiple locations in Iran, with President Donald Trump vowing to “hit them hard” as the peace talks to end the war faltered, endangering the fragile truce that had calmed the tense West Asia. The US has called it a self-defense strikes. Iran has reported explosions near the Strait of Hormuz, Qeshm, Kargan and Sirik. Track Iran US War News LIVE Updates only at Mint.
The second strikes by the US came after Donald Trump complained that Tehran's negotiators in the peace deal negotiations were “playing us for suckers” as he vowed to “hit them hard.” Donald Trump said, “We hit them hard yesterday. We're going to hit them again hard today. We were really close to a deal, but they keep tapping us along.”
He later told Fox News that US fighter jets were operating over the skies of Iran. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth suggested the strikes could extend into a third night, saying they would be "strong" and “clear.”
Meanwhile, as the US struck multiple areas in Iran, Tehran has vowed to target any ship that passes through the Strait of Hormuz. Stay tuned for Iran US War News LIVE Updates.
Iran US War News LIVE: Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said Thursday that they had struck bases in Kuwait and Bahrain in response to the latest US strikes.
"During two waves of operations, eighteen important targets belonging to the US Army in the bases of Ali and Ahmad Ahmad Air Force (were hit)," the Guards said in a statement.
It also said that they have also "hit and destroyed Sheikh Isa air bases".
Iran US War News LIVE: United States Central Command has said in a statement that the strikes on Iran have been completed and the American forces launched strikes on “Iranian military surveillance capabilities, communication systems, and air defense sites” across the country.
Iran US War News LIVE: US military's Central Command says new round of airstrikes against Iran ‘completed’. The US has again struck areas near the Strait of Hormuz, Qeshm, Kargan and Sirik.
Iran US War News LIVE: Here's what Donald Trump said about Iran's negotiations in peace deal
“Iran’s Military is a complete and total mess. Much of it, like their Navy and Air Force, doesn’t even exist anymore - They have been completely defeated. Iran is all talk and no action. The Bully of the Middle East is DEAD!!! They’ve taken too long to negotiate a deal that would have been great for them, now they will have to pay the price!!!”
Iran US War News LIVE: The West Asia crisis has refused to subside as the United States has yet again hit the southern part of the country, claiming Tehran was trying to trick them during the peace deal.
As the US launched fresh offensive against Iran and the latter closed the Strait of Hormuz, oil prices climbed more than $2 a barrel.