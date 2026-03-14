Iran US war news LIVE Updates: Trump says US executed ‘one of the most powerful bombing raids’ on Iran's Kharg Island

Iran US war news LIVE: US President Donald Trump said on Friday that the United States military had carried out heavy bombing on targets on Kharg Island in Iran and warned that the island’s oil facilities could also be targeted, as reported by AFP.

The strategic island, which manages nearly all of Iran’s crude oil exports, has largely been avoided by both the United States and Israel so far.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump said the strike was carried out on his orders and asserted that it was one of the most powerful bombing raids in the region's history.

Here's what Trump said

"Moments ago, at my direction, the United States Central Command executed one of the most powerful bombing raids in the History of the Middle East, and totally obliterated every MILITARY target in Iran's crown jewel, Kharg Island," Trump said.

He added that the United States deliberately avoided striking oil infrastructure on the island.

"Our Weapons are the most powerful and sophisticated that the World has ever known but, for reasons of decency, I have chosen NOT to wipe out the Oil Infrastructure on the Island," he said.

Trump also warned that the decision could change if shipping in the strategic Strait of Hormuz remains disrupted.

"However, should Iran, or anyone else, do anything to interfere with the Free and Safe Passage of Ships through the Strait of Hormuz, I will immediately reconsider this decision. During my First Term, and currently, I rebuilt our Military into the Most Lethal, Powerful, and Effective Force, by far, anywhere in the World," he said.

The US president added that Iran would not be able to stop American military strikes.

"Iran has NO ability to defend anything that we want to attack --There is nothing they can do about it!" he said.

However, officials in the Trump administration have reportedly suggested that seizing Kharg Island remains a possible option as the conflict in the Middle East continues.

Located about 30 kilometers (19 miles) off the Iranian mainland in the Persian Gulf, Kharg Island is responsible for handling roughly 90 percent of Iran’s crude exports, according to a recent note from JPMorgan.

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