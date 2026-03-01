Iran vows revenge after Khamenei’s killing, president Pezeshkian calls it ‘a declaration of war against Muslims’

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said on Sunday (local time) that the killing of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in the strikes led by the United States and Israel is “a declaration of war against Muslims”.

Pezeshkian's statement on Khamenei's death AFP reported that the Iranian President further said that avenging the killing of Khamenei was a right and obligation of the Islamic Republic. “The Islamic Republic of Iran considers it its legitimate duty and right to avenge the perpetrators and masterminds of this historic crime,” he added.

In a statement carried by Iran's state TV, Pezeshkian said, “The assassination of the highest political authority of the Islamic Republic of Iran and a prominent leader of Shiism worldwide… is perceived as an open declaration of war against Muslims, and particularly against Shiites, everywhere in the world.”

Iranian Supreme Leader killed in US, Israel strikes Khamenei, Iran's Supreme Leader, was killed in the strikes that the US and Israel carried out on Saturday, days after US President Donald Trump warned Tehran that “bad things” would happen if they failed to make a deal in the next 10 to 15 days, regarding the country's nuclear programme.

Iran vows revenge following Khamenei's death According to an Al Jazeera report, Tehran's Security chief Ari Larijani issued a warning against Washington and Tel Aviv, adding that Iran will hit the US and Israel with a force they have never experienced before. In a post on X, he wrote, "Yesterday Iran fired missiles at the United States and Israel, and they did hurt. Today, we will hit them with a force that they have never experienced before.”

The security chief's statement followed Trump's warning against Tehran. In a social media post, Trump wrote, "Iran just stated that they are going to hit very hard today, harder than they have ever been hit before," and added that they "better not do that, however, because if they do, we will hit them with a force that has never been seen before!”

Hamas mourns Khamenei's death Hamas, the Palestinian militant group, said that it is mourning Khamenei after he was killed in what the group described as a “heinous” US-Israeli attack, Al Jazeera reported.

In a statement, the group said that Khamenei provided them with all forms of political, diplomatic, and military support, and added that the Arab and Muslim countries bear a “political, legal, and historical responsibility to take immediate and decisive action”.

US, Israel strike Iran The US and Israel launched a joint operation dubbed "Operation Epic Fury" and “Operation Rising Lion” to target Iran's military and naval forces, prompting Tehran to retaliate and strike Israel and the US bases in Middle Eastern countries. Iran's retaliation plunged the entire Middle East region into a renewed military conflict, with loud explosions being reported from cities like Doha, Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Manama, and others.