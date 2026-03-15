Iran wants deal to end war? Abbas Araghchi pushes back on Trump claims, says ‘never asked for ceasefire’

Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi pushed back on US President Donald Trump's stance that Tehran wants a deal to end the war. He said on Sunday that Iran was not interested in talks with the United States.

"We are stable and strong enough. We are only defending our people," Araghchi told CBS's "Face The Nation," in an interview aired Sunday.

"We don't see any reason why we should talk with Americans, because we were talking with them when they decided to attack us," Araghchi said.

"There is no good experience talking with Americans," Araghchi was quoted as saying.

"We never asked for a ceasefire, and we have never asked even for negotiation," Araghchi said.

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He added that Iran was ready to talk to countries that want to negotiate for selected oil tankers to pass through the key Strait of Hormuz export route.

"I cannot mention any country in particular, but we have been approached by a number of countries who want to have a safe passage for their vessels," Araghchi said.

The US and Israel started launching missile attacks on Iran on February 28, two days after Washington held the third round of nuclear talks with Tehran.

Trump says Iran wants a deal This week, US President Donald Trump said Iran wanted a deal, but that he was not prepared to make one on current terms, without giving further details.

In a Truth Social post, Trump wrote: “The Fake News Media hates to report how well the United States Military has done against Iran, which is totally defeated and wants a deal - But not a deal that I would accept! Thank you for your attention to this matter.”

Trump, meanwhile, told NBC News on Saturday that he’s not ready to make a deal to end the war with Iran despite the country’s willingness to do so “because the terms aren’t good enough yet,” but declined to say what those terms would be.

“Iran wants to make a deal, and I don’t want to make it because the terms aren’t good enough yet,” Trump was quoted by NBC News as saying. He added that any terms will have to be “very solid.”

When asked what the terms of a potential deal to end the war would be, the president responded: “I don’t want to say that to you.” But he agreed that a commitment from Iran to completely abandon any nuclear ambitions would be part of it.

On securing Strait of Hormuz In a nearly 30-minute telephone interview with NBC News, Trump also said he is working with other countries on a plan to secure the Strait of Hormuz amid surges in global oil prices.

According to NBC News, Trump said several countries have committed to helping secure the strait, but declined to name any of them.

“They’ve not only committed, but they think it’s a great idea,” he said.

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In a Truth Social post on Saturday morning, Trump wrote: “Many Countries, especially those who are affected by Iran’s attempted closure of the Hormuz Strait, will be sending War Ships, in conjunction with the United States of America, to keep the Strait open and safe."

He added, “Hopefully China, France, Japan, South Korea, the UK, and others, that are affected by this artificial constraint, will send Ships to the area.”

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He also dismissed Americans’ concerns about rising gas prices since the US and Israel launched their joint military operation two weeks ago.