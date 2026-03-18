Iran war: IndiGo announces 26 flights between Dubai, Muscat, Jeddah and Delhi, Mumbai, Kochi, Bengaluru

Indian carrier IndiGo announced 26 flights between West Asia and India on March 19. The flights will run to and from key cities in the Middle East such as Dubai, Istanbul, Muscat and Jeddah and Indian cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Kochi, Bengaluru, Kochi and Hyderabad. The flights will operate on March 19, 2026.

Check details of these 26 flights here:

Credit: Indigo

IndiGo's travel advisory IndiGo issued a travel advisory around 8 pm on Wednesday, March 18, updating about its flight status to and from the West Asia amid the ongoing conflict between the US, Israel and Iran.

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The airline informed that following the latest update from the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, “flight operations to and from Dubai have resumed with effect from 1600 hrs (DXB local time) on 18 March 2026.”

“As part of ongoing efforts to reunite customers with their loved ones, flights mentioned in below table are scheduled to operate tomorrow, in line with prevailing safety conditions and necessary regulatory approvals,” IndiGo posted on X.

IndiGo also advised customers to check their flight status on its website before leaving for the airport for the latest updates.

“A dedicated support desk is also available at our contact center to assist those impacted by recent disruptions,” IndiGo said.

The airline noted, “The situation continues to be monitored closely, with all decisions guided by the safety and well-being of customers and crew. We appreciate your patience and understanding.”

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Also Read | India taps Iran for safe passage of six LPG, two oil vessels via Hormuz strait

IndiGo's advisory came as global air travel remains severely disrupted after the war in Iran forced the closure of key Middle Eastern hubs including Dubai, Doha and Abu Dhabi, stranding tens of thousands of passengers.

However, according to Reuters, IndiGo has suspended operations to Doha, Kuwait, Bahrain, Dammam, Fujairah, Ras Al Khaimah and Sharjah until March 28.

SpiceJet releases list if flights till March 22 Sharing a list of flights on X, SpiceJet said, “SpiceJet has successfully operated 100+ flights and will operate additional flights from the UAE to India in the coming days. Passengers are requested to check flight status before leaving for the airport.”

What have other airlines said? Reuters shares update: AEGEAN AIRLINES: Greece's largest carrier cancelled flights to Tel Aviv, Beirut and Amman until April 22, and to Erbil and Baghdad until May 24. Flights to Dubai were cancelled until April 19 and to Riyadh until April 18.

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AIRBALTIC: Latvia's airBaltic said all flights to Tel Aviv had been cancelled until April 5. All flights to Dubai have been cancelled until October 24.

AIR CANADA: The Canadian carrier cancelled all flights to Tel Aviv until May 2 and all flights to Dubai until March 28.

AIR EUROPA: The Spanish airline has cancelled all flights to Tel Aviv until April 10.

AIR FRANCE KLM: Air France has cancelled flights to Tel Aviv and Beirut until March 21 and to Dubai and Riyadh until March 20. KLM said flights to Riyadh, Dammam and Dubai were suspended until March 28 and flights to Tel Aviv until April 11.

CATHAY PACIFIC: The Hong Kong airline said it had cancelled all passenger flights to and from Dubai and Riyadh, as well as cargo freighter flights to Dubai and Riyadh, until April 30.

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DELTA: The US carrier has cancelled flights from New York to Tel Aviv until March 31 and from Tel Aviv to New York until April 1. The restart of its Atlanta to Tel Aviv service has been delayed, with flights to Tel Aviv now paused until August 4 and from Tel Aviv until August 5.

EL AL ISRAEL AIRLINES: The Israeli flag carrier said regular flights were cancelled until March 21.

EMIRATES: The UAE airline said it was operating a reduced flight schedule following a partial reopening of regional airspace.

ETIHAD AIRWAYS: The UAE carrier said it was operating a limited commercial flight schedule between Abu Dhabi and a number of key destinations.

FINNAIR: The Finnish carrier cancelled its Dubai flights until March 29 and Doha flights until April 2, continuing to avoid the airspace of Iraq, Iran, Syria and Israel.

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FLYNAS: Saudi Arabian budget airline Flynas extended its suspension of flights to Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, Doha, Bahrain, Kuwait, Iraq and Syria until March 31.

IAG: IAG-owned British Airways extended cancellations of flights to Amman, Bahrain, Dubai and Tel Aviv until May 31 and to Doha until April 30, while adding flights to Bangkok and Singapore. Flights to Abu Dhabi remain suspended until later this year.

JAPAN AIRLINES: Japan Airlines suspended scheduled Tokyo-Doha flights until March 31 and Doha-Tokyo flights until April 1.

LOT: The Polish airline said all flights to Dubai were cancelled until March 28 and to Tel Aviv until April 18. LOT also cancelled flights to Riyadh until March 24 and to Beirut from March 31 to April 30.

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LUFTHANSA GROUP: The German airline group, which includes Lufthansa, Austrian Airlines, Swiss, Brussels Airlines and ITA Airways, suspended flights to Tel Aviv through April 9, and to Beirut, Dubai, Amman, Erbil, Dammam and Abu Dhabi until March 28. Flights to Tehran were suspended through April 30 and to Riyadh until April 5 for operational reasons.

MALAYSIA AIRLINES: The Malaysian carrier suspended all flights to Doha until March 28.

NORWEGIAN AIR: The low-cost airline plans to fly to Tel Aviv and Beirut from June 15, instead of April 1 and April 4, respectively, as it had previously planned.

Also Read | Fed likely to hold rates steady as Iran war shocks policy debate

PEGASUS: Pegasus Airlines cancelled its Iran, Iraq, Amman, Beirut, Kuwait, Bahrain, Doha, Dammam, Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah flights until April 12. Flights to Riyadh were cancelled until March 23.

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QATAR AIRWAYS: The carrier said it would operate a revised limited number of flights from March 18 to March 28.

TURKISH AIRLINES: The Turkish transport ministry said Turkish Airlines had cancelled flights to Iraq, Syria, Lebanon, Jordan, Doha, Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Kuwait, Bahrain and Dammam until March 19, while flights to Iran were cancelled until March 20.

WIZZ AIR: The low-cost airline suspended flights to Israel until March 29 and to Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Amman and Jeddah from mainland European destinations until mid-September.

(With inputs from Reuters)