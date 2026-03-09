Blast damages synagogue in Belgium’s Liege, VRT reports

A synagogue in the Belgian city of Liege was damaged by an explosion early on Monday, Belgian broadcaster VRT reported, citing local police.

Reuters
Updated9 Mar 2026, 01:47 PM IST
An explosion erupts following strikes near Azadi Tower close to Mehrabad International Airport in Tehran on March 7, 2026. The United States and Israel launched strikes against Iran on February 28, sparking swift retaliation by the Islamic republic which responded with missile attacks across the region. The war has dragged in global powers, upended the world's energy and transport sectors, and brought chaos to even usually peaceful areas of the volatile region.
An explosion erupts following strikes near Azadi Tower close to Mehrabad International Airport in Tehran on March 7, 2026. The United States and Israel launched strikes against Iran on February 28, sparking swift retaliation by the Islamic republic which responded with missile attacks across the region. The war has dragged in global powers, upended the world's energy and transport sectors, and brought chaos to even usually peaceful areas of the volatile region.(AFP)

A synagogue in the Belgian city of Liege was damaged by an explosion early on Monday, Belgian broadcaster VRT reported, citing local police.

Also Read | Silver rate today fell on stronger dollar as US-Iran war rages - Should you buy?

No injuries were reported. The cause of the explosion, which happened around 4 a.m. local time (0300 GMT), was unknown, VRT said.

Also Read | Iran picks supreme leader’s son to run country

The explosion blew out the windows of the synagogue, as well as those of a building on the opposite side of the road, the broadcaster said.

Police cordoned off the street while a specialised counter-terrorism team investigated the incident.

Also Read | US-Iran war: Crude oil price hits 52-week high, gold-silver rates crash up to 3%

Local police were not immediately available for comment.

Stay updated with the latest Trending, India , World and US news.

Business NewsNewsWorldBlast damages synagogue in Belgium’s Liege, VRT reports
More