Iran War: US strikes 16 Iranian ships, sirens across Gulf, Lebanon as crisis deepens — 10 key updates

The United States military has struck and destroyed 16 Iranian mine-laying naval vessels near the Strait of Hormuz in a preemptive operation, as Washington warned Tehran of unprecedented consequences should it move to choke off one-fifth of the world's oil supply — a move that would send shockwaves through global energy markets already destabilised by weeks of conflict.

Sirens wailed across the Middle East late Tuesday and into Wednesday as Israel and the United States pressed their assault on Iran, whilst Iranian forces struck back against Israel and American allies throughout the region.

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps announced it had launched its 35th wave of operations, targeting American military bases across the Middle East and locations in central Israel, according to Tasnim, the Revolutionary Guards-affiliated news agency. Israel simultaneously announced "an additional wave" of strikes on Iranian government targets in Tehran — only to alert its own public minutes later to shelter as Iranian missiles were detected inbound. The cycle repeated through the night.

In Lebanon, explosions from Israeli airstrikes on Dahiya — a densely populated Hezbollah stronghold on Beirut's southern outskirts — were seen and heard across the capital for hours. At least 95 people were killed in Israeli attacks on Lebanon on Tuesday, the Lebanese Ministry of Health said. Hezbollah said it had conducted 30 attacks of its own during the day.

The war's reach extended across the Gulf. Bahrain's Defence Force reported intercepting 106 missiles and 176 drones since the conflict began. Kuwait detected five drones entering its airspace. Qatar faced seven missile attacks in a single day. Saudi Arabia intercepted four drones and seven ballistic missiles overnight, on top of more than 110 drone attacks, nine ballistic missile launches and six cruise missiles recorded since fighting began. The UAE, meanwhile, has absorbed the heaviest sustained barrage — 1,475 Iranian drones, over 260 ballistic missiles and eight cruise missiles since the conflict's outbreak.

1. Why the US Struck Iranian Vessels A senior US official told Axios the strikes were a preemptive measure rooted in concrete intelligence about Iran's operational plans to deploy mines in the Strait of Hormuz. The deployment of mines would create an extreme threat for commercial shipping and effectively halt all oil flows through the waterway — through which approximately one-fifth of the world's oil passes daily.

US Central Command announced the strikes on X on Tuesday evening, accompanied by video footage showing munitions striking vessels, most of which were moored at the time of the attack. Whether Iran had already deployed any mines since the United States and Israel began attacking Iran on 28 February remained unclear as of Tuesday.

2. What Trump Said on Truth Social Trump issued stark warnings to Tehran via Truth Social, threatening military consequences at a level "never seen before" if Iran moved to lay mines. "If, on the other hand, they remove what may have been placed, it will be a giant step in the right direction," he wrote, whilst clarifying the US had no confirmed reports of mines already placed in the waterway.

The previous day, Trump had threatened to strike Iran "TWENTY TIMES HARDER" if it moved to stop the flow of oil through the strait — even as Tehran had already begun doing so days earlier, underlining the administration's difficulties in maintaining a consistent public narrative.

3. The Military Technology Being Deployed by US Trump detailed the military arsenal being brought to bear in a follow-up post: "Additionally, we are using the same Technology and Missile capabilities deployed against Drug Traffickers to permanently eliminate any boat or ship attempting to mine the Hormuz Strait. They will be dealt with quickly and violently." Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth told reporters earlier on Tuesday that the day would be marked by a significant increase in American and Israeli strikes on Iran — though as midnight passed in the Middle East, that escalation had not fully materialised. Israel did, however, begin a fresh wave of attacks in the early hours of Wednesday local time.

4. The US Strike Details on Iranian Ships US Central Command confirmed on X that 16 Iranian vessels had been "eliminated" in the operation. Trump had initially posted that ten ships were destroyed "with more to follow," before the military's official account revised the figure upward. Video released by Central Command showed munitions striking nine vessels in succession.

Historically, Iran has used mine warfare to lethal effect in the Persian Gulf — in April 1988, an Iranian mine severely damaged an American frigate, prompting US retaliatory strikes. In the 1980s, Iranian forces had laid mines across the Gulf, requiring extensive clearance operations by US Navy minesweepers.

5. Report on Active Mine-Laying by Iran CNN reported on Tuesday that Iran had already begun laying mines in the Strait of Hormuz, though the operation was described as not yet extensive. The account aligned with the intelligence assessment that prompted Washington's preemptive strike. "We thought the Iranians were planning to start laying the mines, so we took out many of the ships," the senior US official told Axios.

The Strait of Hormuz, located between Iran and Oman, connects the Persian Gulf to the Arabian Sea and is the world's single most important oil transit chokepoint, handling roughly 20 million barrels per day — approximately one-fifth of global consumption — as well as a significant share of global LNG trade, primarily from Qatar.

6. Mixed Messages and Contradictions From Washington DC Tuesday was marked by considerable confusion emanating from the Trump administration. Energy Secretary Chris Wright posted on social media that a Navy warship had "successfully escorted" an oil tanker through the Strait of Hormuz — a claim a military official subsequently denied, leading to the post's quiet deletion.

Defence Secretary Hegseth declined to answer questions about the war's duration, saying only that the military was giving Trump "maximum options" and that Trump "gets to control the throttle."

7. Unconditional Surrender — Defined by Trump Alone The administration's position on the war's endgame grew murkier on Tuesday when White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt indicated that Trump himself would be the sole arbiter of whether Iran had surrendered. "When President Trump says that Iran is in a place of unconditional surrender, he's not claiming the Iranian regime is going to come out and say that themselves," she said.

The statement came after Trump had previously listed unconditional surrender as one of his conditions for ending the war — a benchmark that, by Leavitt's account, requires no acknowledgement from Tehran whatsoever.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of Israel, meanwhile, addressed the Iranian people directly, saying his country was working to "create the conditions for you to grasp your destiny" — rhetoric he has consistently deployed since the war began.

8. The Mounting Human Cost of Iran War The death toll from the conflict has reached at least 1,940, the vast majority in Iran. US and Israeli strikes have killed approximately 1,300 people in Iran, according to Iranian officials, while Iranian attacks across the Middle East have killed at least 30. Iranian strikes have killed seven American service members and wounded 140 others, eight of them severely, the Pentagon confirmed — though 108 of the injured have since returned to duty.

Israeli strikes in Lebanon have killed more than 500 people, according to state media. Strikes on Iranian fuel depots have produced dark plumes of smoke and black rain over Tehran, with health experts warning of serious long-term respiratory and neurological risks from the burning oil. Officials also confirmed that strikes damaged a UNESCO World Heritage site in the ancient city of Isfahan.

9. Lebanon's Deepening Humanitarian Crisis Lebanon has emerged as a major new front in the expanding Middle East conflict, with Israel launching a sustained bombing campaign against Iranian-backed Hezbollah positions that has triggered one of the region's worst displacement crises in years. Nearly 700,000 people have been forced from their homes, according to UN figures, with over 100,000 registering on the Lebanese government's online displacement platform in a single 24-hour period.

In Beirut and its densely packed surrounding areas, tens of thousands of displaced civilians have taken refuge in schools, government buildings, cars and on open pavements along the city's seaside promenade.

In the Persian Gulf, the UAE and Qatar said their armed forces were intercepting Iranian missile attacks, while Saudi Arabia's civil defence agency reported drone damage at a residential site north of Riyadh, with no casualties.

10. Russia Oil Sanctions Quietly Eased As global energy markets absorb the shock of a war that has disrupted one of the world's most critical shipping lanes, the Trump administration has begun quietly loosening restrictions on Russian oil exports — a significant policy shift driven by rising fuel prices at home.

A 30-day waiver now permits India to purchase Russian oil already at sea without facing penalties from Washington DC, in what Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent signalled could be a precursor to broader sanctions relief. The move is particularly notable given that Russian oil sanctions were originally designed to maintain pressure on Moscow over the war in Ukraine — raising concerns that the cascading consequences of the Iran conflict are now undermining that effort. Bessent confirmed the administration was actively considering lifting additional sanctions on Russian oil as it seeks to stabilise domestic energy costs.

