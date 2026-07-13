Iran war LIVE: US forces expand strikes on Iran as dispute over control of Hormuz continues

Iran-US war LIVE: The United States reportedly expanded strikes on Iran in early hours of Monday, Iran state media reported. Eskan News' Telegram channel claimed that the latest wave of attacks targeted a wider range of locations across southern and western Iran than previous strikes.
According to the report, the targeted areas include Qeshm, Sirik, Bandar Abbas, Jask, Bushehr, Khondab, Bandar Mahshahr, Behbahan, Andimeshk, Dezful, Ahvaz, Abadan and Khorramshahr.
The US Central Command, meanwhile, said that at 5 pm ET today (Sunday afternoon), the forces began launching more strikes against Iran "to continue degrading their ability to attack civilian mariners and commercial ships freely transiting the Strait of Hormuz." It said the Commander in Chief has directed the strikes to hold Iranian forces accountable.
Why did US launch fresh strikes?
The US launched fresh missile attacks against Iran on Sunday, the fourth by the US in a week. US Central Command said the weekend strikes were in response to Iranian attacks on a Cyprus-flagged container ship.
CNN reported that the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps had fired at commercial ships again, and that US aircraft intercepted an Iranian cruise missile and attack drone.
The Islamic Republic then launched retaliatory drone and missile assaults on American allies across the Middle East, including Kuwait, Jordan and Qatar. So far, only minor damage was reported, and no one was injured, according to Bloomberg.
Iran’s Foreign Ministry on Sunday condemned US military attacks on Iran over the previous 24 hours, accusing Washington of violating international law and warning neighbouring countries not to assist any military action against the country.
"Only 25 days have passed since the ceasefire agreement ending the war, yet the US government has violated nearly all aspects of that agreement," the ministry said, as per Iran International, describing the attacks as among "the gravest war crimes."
Stay tuned to this LIVE blog for all the latest updates in the Iran-US war.
Iran's foreign ministry condemned what it described as US military attacks carried out over the past 24 hours, calling them a "gross violation" of the UN Charter and alleging they undermined recent efforts to reduce tensions in West Asia.
Iran warned that any country allowing its territory or facilities to be used for military operations against Iran could see the origin of such attacks treated as a "legitimate target" for defensive strikes by Iranian armed forces.
The ministry also rejected remarks it attributed to the US President regarding the outcome of talks in Muscat, calling them "a complete lie" and asserting the discussions were focused on arrangements for managing the Strait of Hormuz and shipping routes.
Iran further criticised the UN Secretariat over its response to the alleged US actions and called on the UN Secretary-General and Security Council to hold those responsible accountable.
Trump said US forces were keeping the strait open by force. “It’s open. We bombed the hell out of them last night,” he said on NBC’s Meet the Press programme on Sunday. “They’re very, very evil and sick people. We had meetings with them. They agreed to a deal yesterday, a perfect deal for us. No nuclear, no this, no that, no nothing. They gave up everything. And then after that, they left the room. And then within an hour, they launched a drone at a ship.”
The US insists the Strait of Hormuz is open, despite Iran saying it has closed the waterway amid renewed strikes. "Iran does not control the strait. Traffic is flowing,” the Centcom headquarters, which oversees US forces in the Middle East, said on X.
On Sunday evening, as US forces and Iran expanded attacks, Centcom said it had launched fresh strikes to "continue degrading their ability to attack civilian mariners and commercial ships freely transiting the Strait of Hormuz".
Hostilities, which flared up again this week, continued on Saturday after the US said it had struck more than 140 targets across Iran, in response to Iranian forces hitting a ship passing through the strait, which it said was using an unapproved route.
Iran has been trying to assert control over the waterway, and early on Sunday said it was closed until further notice.
The Persian Gulf Strait Authority (PGSA) announced that due to the recent “illegal activities” of the US military forces in the region, passage through the Strait of Hormuz is currently not possible.
In a post on its X account on Sunday, the authority wrote, “We hereby inform all esteemed applicants: Due to the recent illegal movements of the United States’ military forces in the region, passage through the Strait of Hormuz is currently no possible.”
“As soon as the stability and calm are restored, all requests will be reviewed based on the schedule and the necessary permits will be issued.”
The US struck near a large city in Iran’s southern Khuzestan province, a provincial official told semi-official news agency Mehr.
Valiollah Hayati, Khuzestan’s deputy governor for security and law enforcement affairs, told Mehr that the “American enemy” targeted two locations near Ahvaz, a city known for its petroleum industry.
Authorities are still assessing damage from the strikes, Mehr reported.
Later, the deputy governor told Mehr that an additional US strike had occurred north of Ahvaz in Andimeshk county.
The US Central Command, meanwhile, said that at 5 pm ET today (Sunday), the forces began launching more strikes against Iran "to continue degrading their ability to attack civilian mariners and commercial ships freely transiting the Strait of Hormuz."
It said the Commander in Chief has directed the strikes to hold Iranian forces accountable.
Akriti Anand is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint. She is a digital journalist with more than six years in the news industry.<br><br> In her current role, she covers both national and international politics, and also keeps a close watch on the latest trends in science and space exploration. <br><br> Akriti joined the LiveMint team in October 2023. Before this, she built a strong career at other major media houses. She worked as a senior sub-editor at India Today. Later, she moved to CNBCTV-18. There, she covered high-pressure topics like breaking news and major elections. She spent much of her time analysing Parliament bills and complex political debates. She is also a skilled editor who knows how to polish a story for a digital audience. <br><br> One of her career highlights happened at CNBCTV-18. She made her first television debut during the Chandrayaan-3 mission. She also provided special on-air coverage for the Karnataka Elections. <br><br> When she is not busy with breaking news, Akriti loves to write explainers and interview experts on a wide range of issues. She also enjoys making complex space missions easy for everyone to understand. <br><br> Her education helps her tackle these diverse subjects. She holds a BA in English Literature, a Postgraduate Diploma in Mass Communication, and a Master’s degree in Development Studies. She is currently expanding her knowledge in climate journalism.<br><br> Connect with Akriti here<br> LinkedIn: <a href="https://www.linkedin.com/in/akriti-anand-868285199">https://www.linkedin.com/in/akriti-anand-868285199</a><br> Twitter/X: <a href="https://x.com/AkritiAnand7">https://x.com/AkritiAnand7</a><br> Email: akriti.anand@htdigital.in
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