Iran war LIVE: US forces expand strikes on Iran as dispute over control of Hormuz continues

Iran-US war LIVE: The United States reportedly expanded strikes on Iran in early hours of Monday, Iran state media reported. Eskan News' Telegram channel claimed that the latest wave of attacks targeted a wider range of locations across southern and western Iran than previous strikes.

According to the report, the targeted areas include Qeshm, Sirik, Bandar Abbas, Jask, Bushehr, Khondab, Bandar Mahshahr, Behbahan, Andimeshk, Dezful, Ahvaz, Abadan and Khorramshahr.

The US Central Command, meanwhile, said that at 5 pm ET today (Sunday afternoon), the forces began launching more strikes against Iran "to continue degrading their ability to attack civilian mariners and commercial ships freely transiting the Strait of Hormuz." It said the Commander in Chief has directed the strikes to hold Iranian forces accountable.

Why did US launch fresh strikes?

The US launched fresh missile attacks against Iran on Sunday, the fourth by the US in a week. US Central Command said the weekend strikes were in response to Iranian attacks on a Cyprus-flagged container ship.

CNN reported that the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps had fired at commercial ships again, and that US aircraft intercepted an Iranian cruise missile and attack drone.

The Islamic Republic then launched retaliatory drone and missile assaults on American allies across the Middle East, including Kuwait, Jordan and Qatar. So far, only minor damage was reported, and no one was injured, according to Bloomberg.

Iran’s Foreign Ministry on Sunday condemned US military attacks on Iran over the previous 24 hours, accusing Washington of violating international law and warning neighbouring countries not to assist any military action against the country.

"Only 25 days have passed since the ceasefire agreement ending the war, yet the US government has violated nearly all aspects of that agreement," the ministry said, as per Iran International, describing the attacks as among "the gravest war crimes."

Stay tuned to this LIVE blog for all the latest updates in the Iran-US war.