Iran war presses pause on Trump's Gaza plan, disarmament talks on hold: Report

US President Donald Trump's plan to end the Gaza war was put on hold ever since the US and Israel launched joint strikes on Iran on February 28, sources told Reuters on Monday.

They said negotiations on disarmament of Palestinian militant group Hamas and other issues were paused when the Iran war began on February 28.

Advertisement

Among other demands, Trump and Israel want Hamas in Gaza to give up arms in order to end the conflict in the region — a demand which the militant group has refused to accept.

“Hamas must IMMEDIATELY honor its commitments, including the return of the final body to Israel, and proceed without delay to full Demilitarization,” Trump wrote on Truth Social earlier this year. “As I have said before, they can do this the easy way, or the hard way,” he had stated.

Reuters reported that Trump's Gaza plan has hinged in part on whether Hamas militants would lay down their arms in exchange for amnesty. This is one step intended to pave the way for reconstruction and further Israeli military withdrawals.

Advertisement

White House mediators have been backchanneling between Israel and Hamas on the disarmament question.

The pause in Gaza talks threatens to stall implementation of Trump's flagship Middle East peace initiative.

The report comes less than a month after Trump secured billions of dollars in pledges for Gaza from Gulf Arab states - countries that are now facing Iranian attacks as the conflict widens.

Hamas confirms pause to talks on Trump plan A Hamas official reportedly confirmed that talks on Trump's Gaza plan had been frozen for now, but declined to elaborate. Israel's government did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The White House did not immediately provide comment.

One of Reuters' sources, who has direct knowledge of work by Trump's Board of Peace mission, described the pause as a brief, minor delay caused by flight disruptions, preventing mediators and representatives from travelling around the region.

Advertisement

Talks have frequently been held in Cairo.

Over the longer term, the Board of Peace believes the war could accelerate a resolution of the disarmament issue by removing Iranian influence, which has long supported Hamas financially, the source said.

Another source — a Palestinian official close to the mediation effort — said Hamas had been expected to hold talks with Egyptian, Qatari and Turkish mediators on the day the war erupted, but the meeting was scrapped and no new date has been set.

Israel's military has eased off strikes in Gaza since the start of the war but, citing Hamas threats, has not ceased attacks, as Israeli jets carry out bombing campaigns in Iran and Lebanon. At least 16 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza since February 28, health officials say.

Advertisement

"The moment the war on Iran is over, (Israel) will come back at us with the same frequency, with the same violence," said Talal Hamouda, 46, who lives in Jabalia in the northern Gaza Strip, with his wife and five children.

Hamas, for its part, has continued to reassert its grip in areas under its control in Gaza since the war began. Sources close to the group say Hamas fighters in recent days ambushed several Israeli-backed militia members in Gaza's north and south, killing at least two people.

About the Author Livemint For about a decade, Livemint—News Desk has been a credible source for authentic and timely news, and well-researched analysis on national news, busine...Read More ✕ Livemint For about a decade, Livemint—News Desk has been a credible source for authentic and timely news, and well-researched analysis on national news, business, personal finance, corporates, politics and geopolitics. We bring the latest updates on all the listed companies on BSE and NSE, startups, mutual funds, Union ministries, geopolitics, and untapped human interest stories from around the world, helping our readers to stay informed on the latest developments around the globe. Our Coverage Areas 1. Companies: Comprehensive news and analysis on listed and unlisted companies, corporate announcements, corporate chatter, C-suite, business trends, hiring alerts, layoffs, work-life balance, world's top billionaires and richest and more. 2. Personal finance: Insights into mutual funds, small savings schemes like - PPF, SSY, post office savings scheme, stock to watch, personal loans, credit cards, top bank FDs, real estate, income tax and more. 3. Politics: Comprehensive coverage of general elections, state elections and bypolls, Lok Sabha, Vidhan Sabha, Parliament, PMO, PIB, finance ministry, home ministry, among other union ministries and government departments. 4. National News: From metro cities like Delhi, Mumbai, and e to untapped stories from rural India, we cover human interest, health, education, crime and courts, and law and order, among other areas of public interest. 5. Economy: In-depth analysis of India's macro and micro-economic indicators like- GDP, inflation, forex, fiscal deficit, current account deficit, interest rate cycle, economic recovery, RBI circulars, indirect taxes, GST, Insolvency and Bankruptcy imports, exports and everything that impacts Indian economy. 6. Geopolitics: Well-rounded and deeply researched coverage on US News, Oval Office European Union, Ukraine Russia War, middle-east crisis, royal families and global leaders like - Donald Trump, Vladimir Putin, Kim Jong Un, Xi Jinping and premiers of other leading economies in the world. Meet the Team 1. Gulam Jeelani, Political Affairs Editor 2. Sugam Singhal, Senior Assistant Editor 3. Chanchal, Assistant Editor 4. Sanchari Ghosh, Chief Content Producer 5. Pratik Prashant Mukane, Chief Content Producer 6. Sayantani Biswas, Chief Content Producer 7. Ravi Hari, Deputy Chief Content Producer 8. Garvit Bhirani, Deputy Chief Content Producer 9. Akriti Anand, Senior Content Producer 10. Jocelyn Felix Fernandes, Senior Content Producer 11. Swastika Das Sharma, Content Producer 12. Mausam Jha, Content Producer 13. Riya R Alex, Trainee Content Producer