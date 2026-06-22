US greenlights Iranian oil sales after ‘productive’ Switzerland talks

The U.S. Treasury has granted a 60-day license waiving sanctions on Iranian oil as part of an interim deal to end the Iran war, allowing production and sale until August 21.

Mausam Jha
Updated22 Jun 2026, 07:32 PM IST
America 250 signage on the US Treasury Department in Washington, DC, US, on Wednesday, June 17, 2026.Photographer: Aaron Schwartz/Bloomberg
America 250 signage on the US Treasury Department in Washington, DC, US, on Wednesday, June 17, 2026.Photographer: Aaron Schwartz/Bloomberg(Bloomberg)

The U.S. Treasury has issued a 60-day license waiving sanctions on Iranian oil as part of the interim agreement to end Iran war, AP reported.

The license authorizes the production, delivery and sale of Iranian oil. It will last through Aug. 21.

The license emerged Monday as U.S. Vice President JD Vance said his lengthy talks with senior Iranian officials in Switzerland created a “good foundation for a successful final deal.” Negotiators are seeking a permanent end to the war that the U.S. and Israel began in late February.

Quick answers to key questions

5 QUESTIONS
1
What recent action has the U.S. Treasury taken regarding Iranian oil sanctions?

The U.S. Treasury issued a 60-day license waiving sanctions on Iranian oil, authorizing its production, delivery, and sale as part of an interim agreement to end the Iran war.

2
Why is the waiver of sanctions on Iranian oil significant in the peace negotiations?

The waiver is significant as it demonstrates a willingness to negotiate and ease economic pressures on Iran, potentially facilitating a more conducive environment for a final peace agreement.

3
How long will the waiver on Iranian oil sanctions be effective?

The waiver for Iranian oil sanctions will last for 60 days, through August 21.

4
What was the purpose of the recent talks in Switzerland between U.S. and Iranian officials?

The purpose of the talks was to pave the way for a durable end to the ongoing Iran war and to discuss key issues like the lifting of sanctions and addressing hostilities in Lebanon.

5
Should the U.S. continue negotiations with Iran despite external pressures like Trump’s statements?

Continuing negotiations may be essential to achieving a lasting peace agreement, even though external pressures and statements may complicate the diplomatic process.

(This is a breaking news; check back later for updates)

(With inputs from AP)

About the Author

Mausam Jha

Mausam Jha is a journalist who focuses on world affairs and politics. She provides clear, informative reporting with a good understanding of both global events and their local impact. <br><br> Her clear, accessible reporting on political and international issues makes her a trusted source of news and analysis. <br><br> For the past three years, Mausam has worked with Mint, covering national politics, IR—including elections—and global affairs.<br> Before joining her current role, she gained experience working with The Statesman, ANI, and Financial Express, where she honed her skills in political and international news. <br><br> She has consistently tracked key electoral battles, including US elections, Japan elections, policy debates, and strategic affairs, explaining how global currents, from great power competition to regional conflicts <br><br> Beyond journalism, Mausam has a deep engagement with international relations, diplomacy, war studies, terrorism, political history, and political theory. She is particularly interested in the intersection of statecraft and society on how governance, ideology, and institutions shape lived realities, and how politics shape today's world order. <br><br> An avid reader of classical literature and political thought, she constantly explores the connections between historical ideas and contemporary policy challenges.

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