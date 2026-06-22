US greenlights Iranian oil sales after ‘productive’ Switzerland talks

The U.S. Treasury has issued a 60-day license waiving sanctions on Iranian oil as part of the interim agreement to end Iran war, AP reported.
The license authorizes the production, delivery and sale of Iranian oil. It will last through Aug. 21.
The license emerged Monday as U.S. Vice President JD Vance said his lengthy talks with senior Iranian officials in Switzerland created a “good foundation for a successful final deal.” Negotiators are seeking a permanent end to the war that the U.S. and Israel began in late February.
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The U.S. Treasury issued a 60-day license waiving sanctions on Iranian oil, authorizing its production, delivery, and sale as part of an interim agreement to end the Iran war.
The waiver is significant as it demonstrates a willingness to negotiate and ease economic pressures on Iran, potentially facilitating a more conducive environment for a final peace agreement.
The waiver for Iranian oil sanctions will last for 60 days, through August 21.
The purpose of the talks was to pave the way for a durable end to the ongoing Iran war and to discuss key issues like the lifting of sanctions and addressing hostilities in Lebanon.
Continuing negotiations may be essential to achieving a lasting peace agreement, even though external pressures and statements may complicate the diplomatic process.
(This is a breaking news; check back later for updates)
(With inputs from AP)