Iran warns chess player Sara Khadeem not to return for not wearing the Hijab
- Khadem took part in last week's FIDE World Rapid and Blitz Chess Championships in Almaty without the hijab
The authorities in Iran has now asked their national chess player Sara Khadem to not return to her homeland following the fact that chose to compete without wearing a hijab or headscarf at an international tournament in Kazakhstan, news agency Reuters reported.
The report comes amid massive protests that has rocked the country following the death of 22 year old Mahsa Amini in the custody of Iran's ‘moral police’. She was arrested by the moral police for allegedly not wearing the hijab properly.
Sara Khadem, a 25 year old chess player from Iran, born in 1997, has been receiving threats asking her not to come back to Iran, Reuters reported citing people familiar of the happening.
Khadem took part in last week's FIDE World Rapid and Blitz Chess Championships in Almaty without the hijab. It is to be noted that the hijab or headscarf has been ruled mandatory for all women under Iran's strict dress code.
Khadem has received multiple phone calls in which individuals warned her against returning home after the tournament, while others said she should come back, promising to "solve her problem", the report stated.
Khadem's relatives and parents, who are in Iran, had also received threats.
Khadem, who is also known as Sarasadat Khademalsharieh, arrived in Spain on Tuesday. Newspapers including Le Figaro and El Pais reported last week that Khadem would not be returning to Iran and moving to Spain.
The phone calls led to organisers deciding to provide security with the cooperation of Kazakh police, resulting in four bodyguards being stationed outside Khadem's hotel room, the source said.
Khadem is ranked 804 in the world, according to the International Chess Federation website.
The protests in Iran mark one of the boldest challenges to Iran's leadership since its 1979 revolution and have drawn in Iranians from all walks of life.
Laws enforcing mandatory hijab wearing have become a flashpoint during the unrest, with a string of sportswomen competing overseas appearing without their headscarves in public.
Women have played a prominent role, removing and in some cases burning headscarves, while protesters have taken heart from what they have seen as shows of support from both female and male Iranian athletes.
(With inputs from Reuters)
