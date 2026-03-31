Iran says ‘high time’ for Saudi Arabia to eject US forces - ‘Just look at what we did to their aerial command’

Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi urged Saudi Arabia on Monday to evict US forces from its territory, reiterating that its attacks in the region are only targeted at its enemies.

"Iran respects the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and considers it a brotherly nation," Araghchi wrote on X. “Our operations are aimed at enemy aggressors who have no respect for Arabs or Iranians, nor can provide any security. Just look at what we did to their aerial command. High time to eject U.S. forces.”

An Iranian missile attack on Prince Sultan Air Base in Saudi Arabia destroyed a valuable E-3 Sentry early warning and control (AWACS) aircraft, the first known combat loss for this type, and damaged several other military jets, according to a report by Bloomberg.

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The report said that the roughly $300 million plane, used to detect distant threats and direct combat aircraft, was rendered unflyable, with unverified photos showing its tail completely severed.

While the US operates more than 30 such planes and can replace the loss, the destruction represents a significant setback, the Bloomberg report added.

Meanwhile, Dubai authorities reported that maritime firefighting teams successfully extinguished a fire on a tanker caused by a drone attack. All 24 crew members are safe, and no injuries have been reported. Officials continue to assess the situation, Reuters reported.

Following the news, Brent crude futures initially rose over 2% to $115.17 per barrel in early Asian trading, before easing after The Wall Street Journal reported that US President Donald Trump was open to ending the conflict even if the Strait of Hormuz remained closed.

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Brent crude is on track for a record monthly gain of about 59% in March, its largest ever, driven by escalating Middle East tensions.

Donald Trump threatens again Trump has once again threatened to strike Iranian energy facilities if the Strait of Hormuz is not reopened, fueling fears of further escalation after US troops were deployed to the region.

The US “is in serious discussions” with Iran to end military operations, Trump said in a social-media post on Monday. But if a deal isn’t reached and Hormuz reopened, “we will conclude our lovely “stay” in Iran by blowing up and completely obliterating all of their Electric Generating Plants, Oil Wells and Kharg Island (and possibly all desalinization plants!) [sic].”

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Meanwhile, officials from Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Kuwait, and Bahrain have privately indicated that they do not want the military operation to end until there are major changes in Iranian leadership or a significant shift in Iran’s behaviour, according to a report by AP citing sources.

Our operations are aimed at enemy aggressors who have no respect for Arabs or Iranians.

While regional leaders generally support current US efforts, some divisions exist: Saudi Arabia and the UAE are at the forefront of calls for ramping up military pressure on Tehran, according to a Gulf diplomat, AP reported.

Arab leaders meet in Saudi Arabia as Iran war pressures the region The leaders of wealthy Gulf states, Saudi Arabia and Qatar, as well as a key US ally, Jordan, held an in-person meeting in Jeddah on Monday to discuss regional tensions and ways to avoid further escalation, AP reported.

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Key Takeaways Iran's warning highlights the increasing geopolitical tensions in the Middle East.

Regional leaders are advocating for a more aggressive stance against Iran.

The destruction of military assets signals significant implications for US-Iran relations and regional security.