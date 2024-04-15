Iran warns Israel against 'reckless' retaliation to its attack, US says won't join Netanyahu's response: Top 10 updates
Iran has warned Benjamin Netanyahu against any ‘reckless’ retaliation. Israel has, however, vowed to take revenge ‘when the time is right’. Meanwhile, the US has made it clear that it will not be a part of Israeli retaliation against Iran. Check top 10 updates on Israel-Iran tensions here
The conflict in the Middle East entered a dangerous new phase after Iran launched hundreds of drones and missiles on Saturday (April 13). Iran attacked Israel in a retaliatory strike after a suspected Israeli strike on its embassy compound in Syria. After attacking Israel, Iran warned PM Benjamin Netanyahu against any "reckless" retaliation. Israel has, however, vowed to take revenge “when the time is right". Meanwhile, the US has made it clear that it will not be a part of Israeli retaliation against Iran, triggering tensions that may escalate in the coming days.