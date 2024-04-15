The conflict in the Middle East entered a dangerous new phase after Iran launched hundreds of drones and missiles on Saturday (April 13). Iran attacked Israel in a retaliatory strike after a suspected Israeli strike on its embassy compound in Syria. After attacking Israel, Iran warned PM Benjamin Netanyahu against any "reckless" retaliation. Israel has, however, vowed to take revenge “when the time is right". Meanwhile, the US has made it clear that it will not be a part of Israeli retaliation against Iran, triggering tensions that may escalate in the coming days. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The move by Iran has received a barrage of criticism from global leaders across the world, especially the US. World leaders have urged Iran to follow the diplomatic path and dissuade the Islamic country from taking the violence route.

Here are 10 updates on the Iran-Israel war: 99% of drones and missiles intercepted: Israel said 99% of drones and missiles launched by Iran were intercepted. Warning issued before the attack: Turkish, Jordanian, and Iraqi officials said on Sunday that Iran gave wide notice days before its drone and missile attack on Israel. However, the US said that Tehran did not warn its officials about the attack. Israel warns Iran after attack: ‘We will exact the price when...’

3. Gold rises, oil price plunges: Gold prices rose on Monday, attracting some safe haven bids, while oil prices were choppy. Bullion rose as much as 1.2% to near a record high before paring around half of that gain. Gold has surged by almost 20% since mid-February. Brent futures for June delivery fell 24 cents to $90.21 a barrel while West Texas Intermediate (WTI) futures for May delivery were down 38 cents at $85.28 a barrel on Monday.

4. US avoid action against Iran: In an effort to contain tensions, the US would not participate in any offensive action against Iran, President Joe Biden told Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

5. UN held an emergency meeting: The United Nations Security Council held an emergency meeting to discuss Iran’s attack on Israel. The meeting ended without any action by the council.

6. Israeli military lifts restrictions: The Israeli military lifted a series of restrictions on public activities that were imposed due to an Iranian missile strike. They allowed children to return to school. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

7. Israel activates two reserve brigades: The Israeli military says it is activating two reserve brigades for “operational activities" in Gaza. Israel last week withdrew most of its remaining ground forces from Gaza after six months of war, leaving its troop levels in the territory at the lowest level in months.

8. G7 countries condemn Iran's attack: leaders of the G7 — the informal gathering of industrialized countries that includes the United States, United Kingdom, and France — issued a statement Sunday “unequivocally condemning in the strongest terms Iran’s direct and unprecedented attack against Israel."The G7 leaders said that scenario must be avoided. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy also condemned Iran’s attack on Israel.

Pope Francis urged Iran and Israel to avoid new actions that could spark “a spiral of violence" and drag the Middle East deeper into conflict.

India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar held separate telephonic conversations with his Iranian and Israeli counterparts and underlined the importance of avoiding escalation and exercising restraint. India called for immediate de-escalation of the situation.

9. Hezbollah praises Iran's attack: The Lebanese militant group Hezbollah on Sunday hailed Iran for its attack on southern Israel, saying it’s the beginning of a “new phase" of the conflict with Israel and the Palestinian cause. Besides, the Afghan Ministry of Foreign Affairs, which is part of the Taliban government, stated support for Iran. It said Israel acted “in continuation of its crimes and contravention of all diplomatic norms and international laws" by the attack on April 2 on the Iranian consulate in Syria, in which 12 people were killed.

10. Israel vs Iran conflict: Both countries have been on a collision course throughout Israel’s six-month war against Hamas militants in the Gaza Strip. On 7 October 2023, Hamas carried out a devastating cross-border attack on Israel in which 1,200 people were killed and around 250 were kidnapped. Israel Defense Force retaliated, killing 33,000 people in Gaza.

