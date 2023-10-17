Iran on Monday warned of a possible “pre-emptive action" against Israel in the coming hours as Israel readies for a ground offensive on the Gaza Strip, indicating the real possibility of Hezbollah joining the war. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In a live broadcast on state TV, Iran's foreign minister, Hossein Amir-Abdollahian said, “The possibility of pre-emptive action by the resistance axis is expected in the coming hours."

His remarks came while referring to his meeting with Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah on Saturday, according to a report published by AFP. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On Monday, Iran's top diplomat and president, Ebrahim Raisi had said time was running out to reach a political solution and warned against the expansion of the Israel-Hamas war to other fronts.

Amir-Abdollahian said Monday that "the resistance leaders" will not allow Israel "to do whatever it wants in Gaza".

"If we don't defend Gaza today, tomorrow we have to defend against these (phosphorus) bombs in the children's hospital of our own country," he added as quoted by AFP. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Israel-Palestine conflict entered its eleventh day today. Residents and humanitarian groups pleaded on Monday for water, food, and fuel for dying generators as truckloads of aid were stuck at Egypt’s border with Gaza.

In Gaza, hospitals were on the verge of losing electricity, threatening the lives of thousands of patients, the report further added. Many have resorted to drinking dirty or sewage-filled water with taps dry, risking the spread of disease.

All eyes were on the Rafah crossing, Gaza's only connection to Egypt after Israel cut off entry of any supplies. Mediators were trying to reach a ceasefire that would let in aid. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The situation is quite grim there, this has become the deadliest of the five Gaza wars for both sides. According to the United Nations (UN), hospitals are expected to run out of generator fuel in the next 24 hours.

At least 2,778 have been killed and 9,700 wounded in Gaza, according to the Health Ministry there. More than 1,400 Israelis have been killed, the vast majority of civilians massacred in Hamas’ October 7 assault.

Amid fears that Israel's war with Hamas could spread to other countries, US President Joe Biden will travel to Israel on Wednesday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

