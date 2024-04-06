Iran warns US to step aside as it prepares to hit Israel after Syria attack
Iran advises US to avoid Netanyahu's trap in response to Israeli consulate attack. US warns Iran against targeting American sites. Biden administration concerned about possible attacks in Israel or on military targets.
Iran warns US to stay out of conflict with Israel after suspected consulate attack in Syria. Concerns grow in the Biden administration over potential attacks in Israel or against military targets.
