Iran women arrested after man throws yogurt at them for not wearing hijab. Video

Iran women arrested after man throws yogurt at them for not wearing hijab. Video2 min read . Updated: 02 Apr 2023, 08:16 PM IST
- The man is seen approaching one of the unveiled woman, talking to her before throwing yogurt on both the women and hitting their head.
- In Iran hijab is an ‘an unquestionable religious necessity’, according to their interior ministry
In a shocking incident, a man is seen throwing yogurt at two women in Iran in what is understood as a penalty for not covering their heads. In a CCTV footage that has become viral on social media, one can see the man throwing yogurt on on the women's head in rebuking them for not wearing the Hijab.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×