Iran women arrested after man throws yogurt at them for not wearing hijab. Video

In a shocking incident, a man is seen throwing yogurt at two women in Iran in what is understood as a penalty for not covering their heads. In a CCTV footage that has become viral on social media, one can see the man throwing yogurt on on the women's head in rebuking them for not wearing the Hijab.

Iran Government's stringent rules about women covering their head is no new news. The country that has been strife with violent protests after a 22 year-old Mahsa Amini died after she was taken into custody by the infamous ‘moral police’ for not wearing her hijab properly, is now seeing the effects of the stringent rules on common citizen.

While there is a huge chunk of women and men who has been protesting the strict imposition of Hijab rules, that has now progressed to anti-government protests, commoners are now seen taking to the hatred for women who do not want to succumb to the otherwise patriarchal rules.

In the now viral video the man is seen approaching one of the women who is unveiled and speaking to her before proceeding to grab a tub of yogurt from the store and throwing it, hitting both women in the head.

The man has been arrested for "disturbing public order" & the two women have been detained for showing their hair.

Iranian women risk arrest for not covering their hair. Many have been defying the mandatory dress code as part of protests that followed the death of a young woman in custody who allegedly violated hijab rules.

The video appears to show a male staff member removing the suspect from the store.

According to a report by CNN, the women have now been arrested after being issued an arrest warrant for failing to wear the hijab in public, according to Mizan News Agency. The incident is under investigation, and the male suspect has been arrested for a disturbance of order, Iranian officials said.

On Saturday the Iranian authorities repeated their stance that wearing the hijab was compulsory.

“The important matter is that today we have a legal mandate," said Iranian president Ebrahim Raisi, according to Reuters. “The legal mandate makes it mandatory for everyone to follow the law."

“If there are people who say that they do not share this belief of ours (the mandatory hijab), then this is a place for scientific and cultural centers as well as schools to discuss this and convince them," Raisi added.

Iran’s Ministry of Interior said that the “hijab is an unquestionable religious necessity," according to a tweet from the agency on Saturday.